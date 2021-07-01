Motif FoodWorks Appoints New Chief Supply Chain Officer

"We're thrilled to welcome Jim to Motif," said Jonathan McIntyre, CEO of Motif FoodWorks. "It's a time of rapid growth for us, as we continue to use science in new ways to unleash the promise of plant-based foods. Jim's extensive experience will help us as we scale the company in anticipation of our first product launch later this year."

O'Rourke comes to Motif from Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, where he served as Chief Procurement Officer and was responsible for leading a team focused on the development and delivery of procurement for more than $4.2 billion in spend. He previously served in leadership roles at companies including Conagra Brands, The J.M. Smucker Company, The Folgers Coffee Company, and Procter & Gamble Co. In addition to his career in procurement, O'Rourke had a distinguished career in the U.S. Army. He is a military graduate of University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he received a B.S. in chemical engineering and a minor in environmental science. O'Rourke also attended resident executive programs at both Harvard Business School and the Weatherhead School of Management.

O'Rourke joins the team during a time of massive growth, most notably with the company's historic $226 million in Series B funding. Over the past year, Motif has unveiled innovative plant-based technologies, including meltable cheese and marbleized fat, as well as previewed two upcoming food technologies to improve the taste, aroma and texture of plant-based meat. Motif also undertook a series of academic research projects with the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, University of Guelph, and the University of Illinois, collaborating with leading food scientists and industry experts to uncover new insights and solutions to long-standing food challenges.

About Motif FoodWorks

Motif FoodWorks is a food technology company working to make plant-based foods better tasting, more nutritious and so desirable that people actually crave them. The company's mission is to unleash the promise of plant-based foods by taking a new, holistic approach to ingredient development that combines science and technology — merged with sensory fundamentals — to reveal totally new answers. By changing our understanding of plant-based food, Motif will enable crave-worthy products that exceed taste and experience expectations, unlocking benefits for people and our planet. For more information, visit www.madewithmotif.com.

