Motif FoodWorks Strengthens Leadership Team with New VP of Business Development and Partnerships

BOSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif FoodWorks, the food technology company making plant-based foods better tasting and more nutritious, today announced Chet Baker will join as vice president of Business Development and Partnerships.

Baker brings a wealth of leadership experience with well-known brands and startups in the consumer-packaged goods and biotech industries. He will lead Motif's sales and business development efforts, including planning, account management and customer service. Baker joins as the company prepares to launch its first product – designed to add meaty flavor to plant-based meat – later this year.

"In just two years since our founding, Motif FoodWorks has made great strides in reinventing the way science is applied to make better tasting, more nutritious plant-based foods," said Jonathan McIntyre, CEO of Motif FoodWorks. "As we accelerate toward the commercial launch of our first products, I'm thrilled to have Chet join our team. His deep industry expertise will be crucial as we continue to drive the plant-based sector forward."

Baker comes to Motif from Entrinsic Bioscience, a consumer-health startup, where he served as senior vice president of Corporate Development. While there, he led Entrinsic in securing deals worth more than $50 million and several blue-chip partnerships. Prior to Entrinsic, Baker held management positions at Proctor & Gamble, Abbott, and Ocean Spray – where he launched and ran a division that developed the first clinically-supported cranberry supplement.

His hire comes at a time of significant momentum for Motif, as the company has harnessed their $119 million Series A funding to bolster R&D capabilities and cultivate its product pipeline. Over the past year, Motif undertook a series of academic research projects with the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, University of Guelph, and the University of Illinois, collaborating with leading food scientists and industry experts to uncover new insights and solutions to long-standing food challenges. The company also recently opened a state-of-the-art 10,600 sq. ft. office and lab space in Boston's Seaport District, where Motif's expert research and development team analyzes, discovers and designs new approaches to unleash the promise of crave-worthy plant-based foods.

About Motif FoodWorks

Motif FoodWorks is a food technology company working to make plant-based foods better tasting, more nutritious and so desirable that people actually crave them. The company's mission is to unleash the promise of plant-based foods by taking a new, holistic approach to ingredient development that combines science and technology — merged with sensory fundamentals — to reveal totally new answers. By changing our understanding of plant-based food, Motif will enable crave-worthy products that exceed taste and experience expectations, unlocking benefits for people and our planet. For more information, visit www.madewithmotif.com.

