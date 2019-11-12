Motif FoodWorks To Open New Lab Space, Selects Boston's Seaport District as Headquarters

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif FoodWorks, an ingredient innovation company, today announced it has selected the Innovation and Design Building in Boston's Seaport District as its new company headquarters. Move in is expected by June 2020.

The headquarters will occupy 10,600 square feet at 27 Drydock and will feature a dedicated space for culinary research as well as FoodWorks Labs, research, innovation and application centers focused on unraveling the secrets of food and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the industry.

"We have assembled a powerful team made up of food industry veterans, scientists with diverse backgrounds, and disruptive entrepreneurs. With this team and our technology, we are poised to drastically improve the taste and nutrition of plant-based food and push the boundaries of what's possible in the industry," said Jon McIntyre, CEO of Motif. "We are expanding and cementing our presence in a space surrounded by food, science and technology innovators to ensure we can deliver on that mission."

Motif's new headquarters will situate the company in the same center as one of its investors and strategic partners, Ginkgo Bioworks. Motif's access to Ginkgo's microbial fermentation platform puts the company in a leading position to discover, develop, and commercialize animal-free proteins.

To learn more information about how Motif FoodWorks is extending the realm of what's possible with animal-free ingredients, visit www.madewithmotif.com .

ABOUT MOTIF FOODWORKS

Motif FoodWorks is an ingredients innovation company making plant-based food better tasting and more nutritious with animal-free ingredients and deep food science expertise. Partnering with food and nutrition companies of all sizes, Motif aims to close the gap between the food people love to eat with the food they feel good about choosing. For more information, visit www.madewithmotif.com .

