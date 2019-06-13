Motif Ingredients Appoints Michele Fite as Chief Commercial Officer

Motif is focused on enabling better food experiences for everyone and is developing innovative ingredients that are simultaneously more nutritious, more accessible and more friendly to our planet — what it calls the "More Trifecta." The company is using science to unravel the secrets of food and unlock ingredients and solutions that will result in delicious products with better flavor, texture and all-sensory properties — defying consumer expectations for animal-free foods. Motif launched in February with $90M in funding, the largest Series A in food tech to-date.

Fite brings nearly 30 years of diverse experience across food and consumer goods, including infant formula, weight management, sports nutrition, medical foods and dietary supplements. She has held leadership roles at a number of companies including DuPont, Solae and Nestle. Fite was the founding CEO at Cadena BioSciences, a start-up focused on gut microbiomes. Most recently she served as President of Kerry's Dairy & Culinary division.

"I've worked with Michele for over 13 years and her experience in both large-scale food businesses and fast-paced start-ups is the perfect recipe to accelerate Motif's growth. Michele has just the right balance of a deep understanding of food science and a proven track record of marketing product breakthroughs," said McIntyre. "From our collective history, I know Michele shares my passion for the culture of food and the wonderment that comes with the multisensory experience of eating."

Fite will bring her ability to connect the dots between consumer insights and food innovation to Motif, as the company explores opportunities in meat alternatives, dairy alternatives and plant proteins, bringing innovation and new possibilities to their customer's products and ultimately, delivering a better food experience for everyone.

"I am thrilled to join the Motif team at a time when we are seeing an incredible opportunity to revolutionize the food space," said Fite. "A major shift in consumer eating preferences and behaviors has coincided with amazing technological breakthroughs — and Motif is perfectly positioned to leverage this to empower businesses to create new eating experiences, bring more consumers to plant-based foods and have a positive impact on our planet."

ABOUT MOTIF INGREDIENTS

Motif is an ingredients innovations company leveraging insight-informed technology to offer sustainable alternative proteins and wide-ranging ingredient solutions for innovative food producers. Motif uses biotechnology to discover and re-create proteins from dairy, egg, and meat that provide uncompromised taste and nutrition. Motif is funded by Ginkgo Bioworks, Louis Dreyfus Company, BEV, Fonterra, and Viking Global Investors. For more information, visit motifingredients.com .

SOURCE Motif Ingredients

Related Links

http://www.motifingredients.com

