Motif™ Launches New Photo Canvas Prints Enabling Users to Turn Photos Into Art

In alignment with the rest of Motif's photo projects, photo canvases are quick, easy and convenient to create in the app. Users can easily choose the photo(s) they want printed on their canvas directly from their Apple Photos library and customize from there - altering the layout, canvas color, image effects and more. Users can also preview their canvas print on a sample wall to see how it could look on a wall in their home or office. Other key features include:

Variety of Canvas Sizes: The photo canvas prints are available in four sizes, in both horizontal or vertical orientations: 8x10 inches, 10x14 inches, 16x20 inches and 24x36 inches.

The photo canvas prints are available in four sizes, in both horizontal or vertical orientations: 8x10 inches, 10x14 inches, 16x20 inches and 24x36 inches. Edge Style Options: To further customize, users can select from two edge styles. Canvases can be made with image wrap edges, where the image wraps onto the edge of the canvas, or solid color edges, which will make the edges black, white or a custom color of your choosing.

To further customize, users can select from two edge styles. Canvases can be made with image wrap edges, where the image wraps onto the edge of the canvas, or solid color edges, which will make the edges black, white or a custom color of your choosing. Edge Size Options: Users can also choose between a .75 inch or 1.5 inch edge. The smaller edge size is better suited for small canvases or display applications while the larger edge size is better suited for large canvases and wall hanging.

"Canvas prints is the fastest growing print product in the marketplace right now, so we're excited to introduce this new offering to our customers at a time when photos are back in season and making new memories is more meaningful than ever," said Craig Bauer, Global Managing Director of Motif. "With people starting to gather again for family reunions, vacations, and other special occasions, our canvas photo prints will provide them with a special way to display these new, cherished memories."

Motif's photo canvas prints are high quality, gallery wrapped canvases that come fully finished and include a wall mounting bracket. Each canvas is printed on a high quality poly-cotton canvas and is stretched over a solid pine frame, preventing wrinkles from appearing over time.

Find the Motif app in the iOS App Store, available in the U.S. and Canada. The app is free and pricing starts at $29.99 for a photo canvas, $12.99 for a softcover photo book, $27.99 for a hardcover photo book and $22.99 for a 12 month photo calendar. For more information, visit motifphotos.com .

About Motif

Motif is an iOS and macOS app that helps create specially curated photo books for Apple users across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe. The Motif app leverages the experience of RRD (RR Donnelley) as a supplier of print services to Apple since 2005, and uses the same facilities, personnel, materials, processes, and press for its photo projects. As a native macOS app, Motif delivers peak performance and seamless functionality for Mac users to create photo books, calendars and cards. It now also offers comprehensive photo book services for iPhone and iPad. Motif distinguishes itself from the field with sustainable and durable materials, along with other exclusive features, including image analysis, interactive layouts, and subject centering/cropping. For more information, visit Motif's website at www.motifphotos.com .

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

