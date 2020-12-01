Motif Photos Partners with 100cameras to Help Children and Adolescents in Challenging Circumstances Tell Their Stories Through Photography

Through its educational programs, 100cameras teaches these children how to tell stories through photography in a way that impacts how they view themselves, and their role in their community. 100cameras also provides them with a platform to sell their photographs, giving 100% of the proceeds to fund the most pressing needs in their communities and enabling them to see the impact of their contribution.

Alongside the work 100cameras does with local communities around the world, Motif, a subsidiary of RRD - Apple's printing partner - will print and donate photo books to be used to further the organization's mission. Motif will also print and distribute a special limited edition photo book, "A Worldwide Lens", with participant photos representing all worldwide programs to date. The worldwide photo book will be available for purchase on the 100cameras website beginning in December 2020. Proceeds from each sale will go back to the students' local community organizations to fund much-needed supplies.

"100cameras work is invaluable to the communities it supports. We live in challenging times and those afflicted with difficult circumstances in life are now enduring further suffering," said Craig Bauer, Global Managing Director at Motif Photos. "Being able to express their thoughts, feelings, and worries through the medium of photography is an important outlet. We are delighted to join Apple as both a Brand Collaborator and Product Donor to help improve global visibility of the fantastic work that 100cameras does, and we are excited to be supporting it in its mission to reach and impact more children."

"We are grateful to partner with Motif Photos to celebrate our first-ever Worldwide Photo Book," commented Angela Popplewell, CEO and Cofounder at 100cameras. "This will be a stunning, tangible collection that uplifts and amplifies the perspectives and stories of youth around the world, all in one place. For our mission to align with a brand that understands and recognizes the power of a photograph and the stories they tell is important, and we are thrilled to have found that with Motif."

100cameras has also created a free, online activities workshop in direct response to COVID-19 and the World Health Organization's suggestion to utilize creativity as a tool to support mental health for youth during this time. The activities are written to help young people experiencing any new or familiar challenges of isolation, fear, worry, or sadness that have surfaced during COVID-19. The tool teaches young people to express their feelings through the power of photography.

"I wanted to participate in 100cameras because I always wanted to learn about photography, but I had no way to learn about it," shared Promize, a student participant during a 100cameras program in Chicago. "I walked in thinking everything was in black and white. But I walked out seeing that we can all have different emotions and that we can see and interpret differently. My favorite thing is shutter speed. Because a lot of times, I feel like -- I'm standing still, and everybody else is just rushing to do what they want to do. Or if I am moving, I'm moving in a completely different direction than everybody else. It's the perfect tool for how I'm feeling. Shutter speed helps me too because a lot of the time I feel like I'm alone, so it would help reflect my feelings since a lot of times, I can't say how I feel. Or when I try to say it, I end up stumbling over my words, or it just doesn't sound right. So if I can take a picture, I don't have to speak, and you can know what I'm feeling."

To learn more about Motif, visit motifphotos.com .

About Motif

Motif is the only native macOS and iOS extension for Apple Photos that helps consumers create specially curated photo books, cards and calendars. Motif is a service of RRD (RR Donnelley), a global supplier of print services to Apple since 2005 that has produced 75+ million photo products to date. Motif distinguishes itself from the field with proprietary features that use machine learning to analyze and select your best images, with duplicate removal, autoflow, interactive layouts, subject centering and cropping, and more. In its physical products, Motif carries forward Apple's commitment to delivering the finest quality printed photo products using sustainably sourced, durable, and environmentally friendly materials. For more information or to download Motif, please visit motifphotos.com .

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 35,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies — from Main Street to Wall Street — optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com .

About 100cameras

100cameras is a nonprofit organization that works with kids around the world who have had challenging experiences, and teaches them how to process and tell their stories through photography in a way that impacts how they view themselves and their role in their community. The organization then provides a platform to sell their photographs and gives 100% of the proceeds to fund the most pressing needs in their communities, enabling them to see the impact of their contribution. Through their perspectives and community contributions being uplifted onto a global platform, kids are showing themselves that today and always, they are the bigger picture. More info found at www.100cameras.org .

SOURCE Motif