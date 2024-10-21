Motiff Unveils Revolutionary UI Multimodal Large Language Model

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiff, a prominent AI design tool, has announced a groundbreaking advancement at the 2024 QCon Shanghai Conference. The company's newly developed Multimodal Large Language Model (MLLM) has demonstrated exceptional performance, surpassing industry giants despite having a much smaller magnitude of training data compared to theirs.

In a remarkable feat, Motiff's MLLM achieved capabilities on par with industry giants using just 2% of the training data. Motiff MLLM also outperformed several established models in user interface capabilities. This success is attributed to Motiff's meticulous methodology that combines high-quality, knowledge-rich professional data with a tailored model architecture.

As the first UI design tool company to develop its own large language model, Motiff is setting new benchmarks in the industry. The MLLM excels in understanding and analyzing interface elements, accurately identifying and labeling over 40 types of UI components, providing detailed descriptions and making precise functional inferences based on interface content.

A standout feature of the Motiff MLLM is its unparalleled interface analysis capabilities. It effectively breaks down app interfaces into meaningful modules, offering valuable design suggestions, and possesses a sophisticated understanding of icon meanings across various contexts.

Moreover, the MLLM boasts an impressive reduction in error rates to single digits, positioning it as a leading solution in the AI landscape. This advancement brings Motiff closer to achieving the goal of autonomously performing complex tasks with high accuracy.

The self-developed MLLM has revolutionized Motiff's approach to AI feature development, paving the way for unique functions such as AI Generates UI and AI Design Systems.

With the AI Generates UI feature, users can receive two design drafts within 20 seconds of submitting their prompts. The AI Design Systems allows for accurate recognition of all design components and styles, thereby streamlining the design process.

Motiff continues to be at the forefront of the interface design industry, offering the world's only high-performance product capable of smooth editing under 1 million layers on a single canvas.

With the launch of the MLLM, Motiff is redefining the future of UI design, distinguishing itself from competitors. Its innovative capabilities position Motiff to lead the way in the evolving landscape of UI design.

