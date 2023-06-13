Motili Suggests Preventative Maintenance to Get Ahead of HVAC Busy Season

Preventative Maintenance is the Most Effective Way to Plan
for Busy Season and Ensure Readiness for Air Quality Emergencies

DENVER, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motili, an industry-leading property and HVAC technology company, advises single-family homeowners and property managers to participate in preventative maintenance for their HVAC units before and after the busy season. As it's early summer, right before the heat and humidity increase, property owners and operators can prepare for the HVAC busy season with preventative maintenance. And, given the recent air quality emergency from the Canadian wildfires, maintenance can ensure HVAC units have fresh filters which increase the life of the unit. Preventative maintenance for HVAC systems can help avoid costly emergency maintenance and repairs amid the summer heat. It can also alleviate the stress of finding HVAC contractors when their schedules are busiest.

"Contractors are booked and backed up during the summer months. When the climate is hottest, consumer demand for air conditioning is highest," says Deborah Shipp, Technical Manager and Product Development Liaison at Motili. "By preparing with preventative maintenance, homeowners and property managers can save themselves the hassle of finding contractors in case of an emergency - such as the recent wildfires, and being stuck inside with no air conditioning and poor indoor air quality."

Resident satisfaction in multifamily residential units can drastically drop if emergency HVAC issues are not addressed quickly. Additionally, due to supply chain delays, many manufacturers have yet to catch up on production post-pandemic. With an increasing shortage of skilled labor, and supply chain issues, costs of HVAC maintenance will continue to increase regularly for the foreseeable future. To begin preventative maintenance after the HVAC busy season, property managers can begin budget planning in September to manage and plan for HVAC replacements and preventative maintenance for the winter months.

About Motili

Motili offers scalable turnkey HVAC technology, products, and solutions for residential and commercial properties large and small, across the United States. With a network of 2,000+ contractors, and 1,000+ distribution centers, Motili has your properties covered no matter where they are. Choose Motili for your reactive and proactive HVAC projects.

Visit http://www.motili.com to learn more.

SOURCE Motili

