MOTION AGENCY BROADENS FOOTPRINT ACROSS THE MIDWEST WITH ACQUISITION OF RICK MILLER COMMUNICATIONS IN CINCINNATI

Acquisition Greatly Expands Capabilities Available to Clients in the Ohio River Valley and Surrounding Areas while Deepening Independent Agency's Talent and Experience

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion, Chicago's largest, certified female-owned and operated, independent creative communications agency, announced today it is acquiring highly-respected, Cincinnati-based strategic communications agency Rick Miller Communications (RMC), effective January 1, 2024. With locations now spanning Cincinnati, Chicago and Nashville, Motion has established a more robust presence in the Midwest and nationwide.

RMC is an integrated marketing firm founded in 2009 by Rick Miller after more than three decades working with regional and global communications firms in Cincinnati, Chicago and San Francisco. It provides public relations and content services, issues management, executive counseling and digital analytics to health care and consumer clients such as Myriad Genetics, Bethesda Inc./bi3, Lindner Center of HOPE and the Golden Lamb.

The acquisition is an important step in Motion's 17-year transformation from a start-up operation into a fast-growing, leading national marketing communications and creative agency. The firm employs more than 50 people across key industry verticals including public relations, social media, content, creative and digital.

"Creative curiosity and deep commitment to our clients is what drives our agency, and RMC has the same philosophy," said Motion CEO and Founder, Kimberly Eberl. "Cincinnati is where I was born and raised. I know how abundant the business opportunities are in the region, so when the chance to bring RMC onboard was presented it was an obvious move."

"Joining with Motion significantly bolsters what we can do today and in the future. We now have access to proven traditional and digital marketing capabilities and are adding depth to our team," added Miller. "We believe this integrated suite of services is unique in our region and offers significant value to our clients."

Industry veteran Mike Gehrig will assume the role of Managing Director of Motion's Cincinnati office. A Cincinnati native with two decades of experience in communications, Gehrig has worked with both global and mid-sized communications firms, most recently as a Partner at Finn Partners. Miller will continue in his current role until the end of the year then support clients as a consultant.

"The opportunity to work alongside Kim, Rick and this great team to drive impactful results for clients is something I've worked my entire career for," said Gehrig. "I believe that the combination of RMC and Motion's capabilities allows us to deliver something not available previously in this region and am excited about the great things ahead for this group."

About Motion

Motion, a certified woman-owned business, is an integrated marketing communications agency filled with talented creatives, brand designers, digital media experts, content development gurus, and social media enthusiasts. Motion focuses on delivering extraordinary brand experiences for clients across the consumer, healthcare, non-profit, manufacturing and B2B industries. For more information, visit www.agencyinmotion.com.

About Rick Miller Communications (RMC)

RMC is an independent communications firm that creates strategic communications and reputation management programs in categories such as health and wellness, services and hospitality. RMC provides value-based and client-tailored solutions through product and social marketing, content development, strategy, training and crisis management. www.rickmillercommunications.com

SOURCE Motion PR