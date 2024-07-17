Motion Control Market size is set to grow by USD 5.69 billion from 2024-2028, Integration of motion control systems with digital drives boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motion control market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.69 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.03% during the forecast period. Integration of motion control systems with digital drives is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of iot in the motion control industry. However, inherent challenges related to use of automated systems poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., ACS Motion Control Ltd., ADVANCED Motion Controls, Aerotech Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Delta Computer Systems Inc., Dover Motion, Eaton Corp. Plc, Galil Motion Control, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global motion control market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Motion Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5696.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.59 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACS Motion Control Ltd., ADVANCED Motion Controls, Aerotech Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Delta Computer Systems Inc., Dover Motion, Eaton Corp. Plc, Galil Motion Control, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

The Internet of Things (IoT) is revolutionizing various industries by enabling real-time data collection and transmission from connected devices. In the motion control market, IoT is driving the adoption of advanced technologies such as digital control, wireless communications, and low-cost sensors. Companies worldwide are focusing on connecting their machinery, equipment, and motion control systems to enhance performance, efficiency, and accessibility. Programmable multi-axis motion controllers, like Galil's EDD-3701x and OMRON's NX1P, are key components of this transformation. These controllers support Ethernet-based networks, enabling seamless communication and data exchange. Galil's EDD-3701x series can control various motor types and offers multiple digital and analog I/O interfaces. OMRON's NX1P Machine Automation Controller provides extensive IoT capabilities, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time data monitoring. Both controllers support industry standards for programming and motion control, ensuring compatibility and ease of use. IoT's ability to facilitate decision-making, detect anomalies, and handle high-speed operations will continue to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The Motion Control Market is experiencing significant growth due to trends like digitalization, AI, and automation. Digitalization is driving the adoption of motion controllers for precise target positions and trajectories in various industries. Renewable energy sectors like solar and wind power are integrating motion control systems for resource utilization and waste reduction. Safety is a top priority, with motion controllers ensuring worker safety in compressor stations and machinery. AI and self-organizing factories enable autonomous decision-making, reducing production downtime and replacement expenses. Motion control systems are essential for industrial robots and manual controls in closed-loop and open-loop systems. Advanced motion controls are transforming factories into smart, energy-efficient solutions through real-time data analysis and remote monitoring. Servo motors and sensors are crucial components, while communication protocols ensure seamless integration. Metal cutting applications, automation, and factories are major markets for motion control systems. Heavy maintenance and servicing are streamlined through advanced motion control technologies. Overall, the market focuses on energy efficiency, worker safety, and productivity.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

Businesses worldwide face the challenge of adapting to ever-changing consumer demands, leading many industries to consider upgrading their motion control systems. However, the inflexibility and high costs associated with these systems can deter small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from making the investment. Upgrading motion control systems, which often involve hydraulic equipment, can take years to recoup the initial investment. Moreover, the computerized nature of automated material handling equipment means that a single component failure can cause widespread downtime. Despite these challenges, the adoption of motion control systems is crucial for advanced manufacturing processes. The high capital investment required for these systems, including the cost of replacing outdated information networks, can be a significant barrier. Additionally, vendors must continually invest in research and development to stay competitive, comply with regulations, and meet customization demands. These factors contribute to the high cost of motion control systems, making it difficult for vendors to maintain profitability and market growth during the forecast period.

In today's business environment, motion control systems play a crucial role in factory automation and manufacturing processes. Automation of machinery and robotic systems using servo drives, variable frequency drives, and precision motors is essential for energy efficiency and speed. However, challenges persist in implementing advanced motion controls, such as real-time communication, sensors and feedback, and smart factories. Heavy maintenance and servicing can be time-consuming and expensive, leading to replacement expenses. Industrial Revolution 4.0 brings modern technologies like Information technology, Industrial IoT (IIoT), connected machines, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital twins, requiring energy-efficient solutions and seamless communication protocols. Manufacturing companies must adapt to these trends while ensuring safety and minimizing accidents. Motion control components, including motors, drives, and position controls, must be integrated with sensors and feedback to optimize performance and improve dosage formulations. The automotive sector, e-commerce, logistics, and warehouse automation are significant industries driving the demand for motion control solutions.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This motion control market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Metal and machinery manufacturing

1.2 Packaging and labeling

1.3 Robotics

1.4 Semiconductor and electronics

1.5 Others Product 2.1 Electronic devices

2.2 Actuators

2.3 AC drives

2.4 Motion controllers

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Metal and machinery manufacturing- The Motion Control Market refers to the industry that produces and supplies automation systems for controlling the movement of machinery and robots. These systems enable precise and efficient production processes in various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and electronics. Key components include motors, drives, sensors, and controllers. Market growth is driven by increasing automation in industries and advancements in technology. Companies like Bosch Rexroth, Siemens, and Schneider Electric are major players.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global electric car rental market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing environmental awareness and government initiatives promoting sustainable transportation options. Consumers are increasingly opting for electric vehicles (EVs) due to lower operating costs and reduced carbon emissions. Key players in this market are expanding their fleets with EVs to meet rising demand. The shift towards electric car rentals is not only reshaping urban mobility but also contributing to efforts aimed at reducing global carbon footprints. As infrastructure improves and technology advances, the market is poised for further expansion in the coming years.

Research Analysis

Motion control systems play a crucial role in automation and manufacturing industries, enabling precise control of machinery and robotic systems. These systems utilize motors, drives, position controls, and sensors and feedback to ensure accurate and efficient movement. With the rise of smart factories and industrial IoT (IIoT), motion control systems are becoming more energy-efficient and interconnected, allowing for resource utilization, waste reduction, and real-time remote monitoring. In addition, the integration of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and control algorithms enables self-organizing factories, reducing production downtime and improving worker safety. Warehouse automation is another area where motion control systems are making a significant impact, streamlining operations and increasing productivity. Overall, motion control systems are essential for optimizing manufacturing processes and enhancing the performance of modern factories.

Market Research Overview

Motion control systems play a crucial role in automating factories and machinery, enabling precise control of robotic systems, servo drives, and variable frequency drives. These advanced technologies are integral to modern manufacturing, from automotive to pharmaceuticals, logistics, and renewable energy. Sensors and feedback systems, communication protocols, and real-time data analysis are essential components of these systems, driving the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and digitalization. Smart factories employ energy-efficient solutions, reducing replacement expenses and downtime. Factories are becoming connected and self-organizing, with industrial IoT (IIoT) and edge computing enabling autonomous decision-making and digital twins. Precision and speed are key benefits, with motion controllers managing target positions and trajectories using control algorithms. Modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and safety features are increasingly important, ensuring optimal resource utilization, waste reduction, and worker safety. Renewable energy applications, such as solar and wind power, also benefit from motion control systems, with compressor stations and servo motors ensuring efficient energy transfer. Manufacturing companies must invest in regular servicing and maintenance to ensure the longevity and optimal performance of their motion control systems. Manual controls are being phased out in favor of closed-loop systems for improved accuracy and open-loop systems for simpler applications. The future of motion control lies in the integration of AI, IIoT, and digitalization, enabling real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Metal And Machinery Manufacturing



Packaging And Labeling



Robotics



Semiconductor And Electronics



Others

Product

Electronic Devices



Actuators



AC Drives



Motion Controllers



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio