Motion control market size to grow by USD 5,204.11 million; Driven by integration of motion control systems with digital drives - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motion control market size is forecast to increase by USD 5204.11 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.83%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the integration of motion control systems with digital drives, the increasing number of fulfillment centers, and the growing automation of processing plants. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motion Control Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., ACS Motion Control Ltd., ADVANCED Motion Controls, Aerotech Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Delta Computer Systems Inc., Dover Motion, Eaton Corp. Plc, Galil Motion Control, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (metal and machinery manufacturing, packaging and labeling, robotics, semiconductor and electronics, and others), product (electronic devices, actuators, ac drives, motion controllers, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the metal and machinery manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many new processes and discrete industrial manufacturers are planning to set up their manufacturing plants in developing regions such as APAC due to the easy availability of raw materials and skilled manpower. In addition, the increasing adoption of IIoT in the industrial sector and the automation of machine tools are driving the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this motion control market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the motion control market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the motion control market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the motion control market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of motion control market vendors

Motion Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 191 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5204.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACS Motion Control Ltd., ADVANCED Motion Controls, Aerotech Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Delta Computer Systems Inc., Dover Motion, Eaton Corp. Plc, Galil Motion Control, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global motion control market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global motion control market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Metal and machinery manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Metal and machinery manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metal and machinery manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Metal and machinery manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Metal and machinery manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Packaging and labeling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Packaging and labeling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Packaging and labeling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Packaging and labeling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Packaging and labeling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Robotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Robotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Robotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Robotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Robotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Semiconductor and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Semiconductor and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Semiconductor and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Semiconductor and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Semiconductor and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Electronic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Electronic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Electronic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Electronic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Electronic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Actuators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Actuators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Actuators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Actuators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Actuators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 AC drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on AC drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on AC drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on AC drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on AC drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Motion controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Motion controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Motion controllers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Motion controllers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Motion controllers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 123: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 124: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 132: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 ACS Motion Control Ltd.

Exhibit 137: ACS Motion Control Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: ACS Motion Control Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: ACS Motion Control Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 140: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.6 Delta Computer Systems Inc.

Exhibit 143: Delta Computer Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Delta Computer Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Delta Computer Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dover Motion

Exhibit 146: Dover Motion - Overview



Exhibit 147: Dover Motion - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Dover Motion - Key offerings

12.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 149: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 150: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 152: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 154: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 159: Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.11 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 162: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 167: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 172: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 173: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 175: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 177: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 182: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 183: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 185: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 187: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 188: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 189: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 190: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 192: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 193: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 194: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 195: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 196: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 197: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 198: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 199: Research methodology



Exhibit 200: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 201: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 202: List of abbreviations

