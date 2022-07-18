Motion Control Market Size to Reach $23,286.4 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the motion control market was $14,887.5 million in 2021, and it will grow at a rate of about 5% in the coming years, to reach $23,286.4 million by the year 2030. The major factors responsible for the market growth include the increasing need for industrial robots and the incorporation of motion control systems in factory machines.

Moreover, the developing motion control protocols and standards are improving the motion control market growth prospects. For example, OPC UA TSN is a procedure to control the whole system, while message queuing telemetry transport is a more-lightweight procedure associated with the communication between two applications. Moreover, MQTT is characteristically applied to one product, where it allows a sensor or a drive to excerpt data from a device and transport it to the cloud.

General variants held the larger share of motion control system sales, and they will have the larger market share during the forecast period as well. The progress of the GMC category is due to the extensive usage of GMC servo motors and servo drives across industries, majorly food & beverage and semiconductors & electronics.

The motor is one of the main parts of motion control systems, which is the reason this component had a share of almost 40% in the motion control market in 2021. The demand for more-energy-efficient motors is rising for the reduction of the costs of operations and environmental footprint.

In the same way, drives will witness noteworthy growth of around 5% in the coming years, as they help in regulating the speed of electric motors and, therefore, used everywhere a motor is necessary. Moreover, drives enable a more-thorough and -precise motor control, which surges factory production.

The motion control market of the APAC is the largest, contributing over 50% of the global revenue in 2021, and it will continue its dominance in the near future. This will be due to the growing manufacturing of machine tools and usage of tailored robots for diverse purposes during the manufacturing of vehicles and smartphones. Moreover, the rapid construction of factories and streamlining of the machine development procedure will boost the growth of the industry in the years to come.

Europe has the second-largest demand for motion control sensors because of the increasing need for medical gadgets, automobiles, and machinery. Other drivers are the rising consciousness on more-specific methods of motion control and the improvements in controller competencies. Furthermore, factories manufacturing medical devices, automobiles, electricals, and other products in the region are focusing on automation for boosting output and quality.

