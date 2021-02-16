Motion Gestures closes USD 2 million pre-series A financing led by Allen Miner, Forbes Midas List investor who helped build Oracle Japan and Salesforce Japan

Company's gesture software is key enabler of sophisticated contactless interaction in major industries.

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Motion Gestures, a Canadian startup specializing in Artificial Intelligence-based hand tracking and gesture recognition software for 3rd party cameras, announced today that it had closed USD 2 million pre-series A financing led by Mr. Allen Miner. Funds will be used to market and support company's breakthrough gesture software among OEMs in major developed economies, with special focus on Japan.

Hand tracking using AI-based joints skeleton approach (CNW Group/Motion Gestures)

Compared to conventional solutions, Motion Gestures AI platform reduces gesture software development time by 10x while increasing recognition accuracy to nearly 100%. It uses advanced AI algorithms and sophisticated joints skeleton-based approach to hand tracking. Software is hardware agnostic and can support any type of camera as well as any processor architecture. It is also application agnostic and can be used for adding contactless user interface to products and applications in a wide variety of sectors. The firm launched its camera software in 2020 after several years of development in stealth mode and is enjoying strong response from top OEMs around the world, including in US, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.

Mr. Miner has been recognized by Forbes magazine on its Midas List as one of the world's top investors and is famous for helping build Oracle Japan and Salesforce Japan. He will be assisting with introductions to corporate Japan and advising on strategic investments by Japanese multinationals. According to Mr. Miner, "I am very impressed with Motion Gestures' capabilities and the traction their software is getting globally. I firmly believe multi-modal user interface is the wave of the future and gesture recognition will be an integral part of it." Kashif Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder of Motion Gestures, said: "We are most grateful for Mr. Miner's vote of confidence and are looking forward to his assistance in building the firm."

Other investors in the round are China Canada Angeles Alliance , Keiretsu Forum, Propel*, Golden Triangle Angel Network, and Udtara Ventures.

About Motion Gestures

Motion Gestures was founded in 2017 in Waterloo, Canada to disrupt gesture recognition technology. Its breakthrough AI platform reduces gesture software development costs by 10x while increasing gesture recognition accuracy to nearly 100%. The software supports all types of gestures with 3rd party cameras and can be used for contactless interaction in any vertical. The company is currently engaged with top OEMs in US, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.

Demo videos can be seen on Motion Gestures' YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/motiongestures

About Allen Miner

Mr. Allen Miner is a veteran of technology and venture capital industries. In 1987, he launched Oracle Japan as its first representative and managed growth of record-setting magnitude over the next decade. In 1999, he founded Sunbridge to invest in and help grow promising tech firms in the Japanese market. He has since invested in more than 65 firms – including Salesforce, OKWave, IT Media, Gaia X, Macromill and G-mode – as well as executed seven IPOs. He has been recognized by Forbes magazine on its prestigious "Midas List" as one of the world's top investors and is a founding member of the Japan Venture Capital Association.

For additional information about Mr. Miner and his team: https://www.sunbridge.com/company/management/

