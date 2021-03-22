Motion Intelligence Announces Availability Of Driver Safety Solution On Geotab Marketplace

With Motion Intelligence's solution, Geotab customers can gain greater control over risky driving behaviors. Tweet this

Integrating with Geotab's telematics platform, the Evvy app manages the use of drivers' authorized devices and detects and alerts managers when a rogue device—one without the app installed—is present in the vehicle. The MotionIQ Dashboard provides managers with a customizable monitoring system and reports for a convenient, effective experience.

"A successful distracted-driving prevention tool must be comprehensive," said Sue Spradley, Motion Intelligence CEO. "By integrating with Geotab's platform, our solution will enable Geotab customers to gain greater insights into drivers' behavior and improve the effectiveness of their driver safety policy."

"Implementing a distracted driving policy is a key part of a comprehensive driver safety program," said Louis De Jong, Executive Vice President Geotab. "By introducing dynamic safety solutions like Motion Intelligence, Geotab is equipping customers with the tools needed to help implement a successful safety program."

Motion Intelligence's solution can be customized to both Mobile Device Management (MDM) and bring your own device (BYOD) environments to ensure a seamless integration. Both solutions are available on the Geotab Marketplace at: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/motion-intelligence/

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet, and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. Learn more: www.geotab.com.

About Motion Intelligence

Motion Intelligence, Inc., provides software solutions for distracted driving prevention. Motion Intelligence's flagship solution, Evvy and the MotionIQ Dashboard, were designed to be affordable and effective. Motion Intelligence's executive team has more than 50 years of combined experience in developing effective, technological solutions to problems like distracted driving. Learn more: www.motionintelligence.com .

