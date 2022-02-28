MOTION INTELLIGENCE ANNOUNCES MULTI-PASSENGER FEATURE FOR LONG-HAUL AND ENTERPRISE FLEETS

Evvy Multi-Passenger serves team drivers in long-haul commercial trucking, to allow "off duty" drivers full access to their devices and to keep drivers safely connected while on duty. Local last-mile delivery and crew-based enterprise fleets can also benefit from Evvy Multi-Passenger, which is designed to be easily adjusted for any driver in any vehicle at any time.

"We have been working with our fleet customers to hear their needs and respond with upgrades to our existing product," says Sue Spradley, Motion Intelligence CEO. "We are excited to add Evvy Multi-Passenger into our suite of features available with our Evvy App and MotionIQ Evvy Manager Dashboard, joining our recently released Evvy Scoring and Rewards Program to incentivize policy compliance and team competition for better safety outcomes."

With Evvy Multi-Passenger, commercial and enterprise fleets can provide drivers with comprehensive distracted driving protection while behind the wheel and a seamless user experience when in the passenger seat.

