Motion Intelligence Partners with CMT to Launch Scoring and Rewards Driver Incentivization Program

The Evvy App and the MotionIQ Evvy Manager Dashboard provide a holistic, seamless software solution for fleet managers to prevent distracted driving, monitor driver behavior, and better enforce mobile device policy. Evvy Scoring & Rewards provides a feature-rich suite of telematics-driven tools, built on CMT's leading DriveWell platform, that are designed to help managers identify and eliminate distracted driving while also incentivizing drivers to engage in safer driving behavior through ongoing engagement and monetary rewards.

This feature roll-out builds on Motion Intelligence's market leadership in using technology to address the root cause of mobile device distractions while driving: technology addiction. With Scoring & Rewards, Evvy can now provide motivational hooks in a game-like setting to strengthen engagement and repeat usage.

"The idea behind scoring and rewards is simple: You can't improve what you don't measure," said Sue Spradley, Motion Intelligence CEO. "We've learned, through our research and in working with our clients, that monitoring behavior, such as with cameras, is not enough. To eliminate distracted driving, we must interrupt the addictive behavior and provide an incentive for safe behavior. That's what drives lasting behavior change."

"CMT's DriveWell Platform uses a smartphone's onboard sensors and advanced AI to detect distracted driving instantly and accurately," said Ben Bowne, VP of Global Sales & Partnerships at CMT. "Motion Intelligence has partnered with us to focus on engagement by providing quick, actionable feedback and incentivize drivers with timely rewards through the Evvy App. This approach is proven to significantly reduce distracted driving by up to 39% in just 30 days; the drivers learn to curb risky habits and keep coming back to claim their prizes for improving."

Contact: Laura Johnston; [email protected].

About Motion Intelligence

Motion Intelligence, Inc., provides software solutions for distracted driving prevention. Motion Intelligence's flagship solution, Evvy and the MotionIQ Dashboard, were designed to be affordable and effective. Motion Intelligence's executive team has more than 50 years of combined experience in developing effective, technological solutions to problems like distracted driving. Learn more: www.motionintelligence.com .

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

CMT is the world's largest smartphone telematics provider, powering more than 70 enterprise programs in 20 countries. Founded in 2010 based on MIT research, our technology serves several million drivers through our partnerships with leading insurers, rideshares, cellular carriers, personal safety companies, and automakers. CMT's telematics platform measures driving behavior to empower driver improvement and reduce risk, provides instant crash alerts and roadside assistance to drivers in need, and creates a smooth and efficient connected claims process.

