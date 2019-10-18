Motion Picture Association Officially Reopens Global Headquarters

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motion Picture Association (MPA) officially reopened its transformed global headquarters Wednesday night with an Opening Night Celebration in Washington, D.C. – located just steps from the White House and Lafayette Park at 1600 I (Eye) Street NW.

Designed to reflect today's dynamic entertainment industry, the new space includes a state-of-the-art theater with expanded seating capacity, an elegant event venue with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a museum-style exhibit featuring props, costumes, and memorabilia from iconic films and television shows.

"This is an incredible moment for the Motion Picture Association," said Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin. "Our new home celebrates our historic past, while allowing us to move forward, innovate, and advocate on behalf of the dynamic film, television, and streaming content industry. From premiere screenings to events with elected officials to community events for local artists and students, this building is where Hollywood and Washington will meet."

To mark the official building reopening, Mr. Rivkin hosted members of Congress, current and former members of the administration, studio leadership, media and other Washington thought leaders. Former association chairs Senator Chris Dodd and Secretary Dan Glickman, and John Valenti, son of the association's longtime president, were also in attendance.

PROPS, COSTUMES, AND MEMORABILIA

The MPA's first floor event space and staff offices on the eighth floor are displaying props, costumes, and memorabilia from iconic films and television shows from each of the association's member studios: Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. The exhibit was curated by Liz Hart Events and made possible by the generous contributions of each member studio's Archives Department.

The items currently featured include: the Heart of the Ocean necklace worn by Kate Winslet in Titanic, the Sorting Hat worn by multiple characters in the Harry Potter series, a Dundie Trophy from season seven of The Office, multiple props from Hidden Figures, Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeves in Superman (1978), signed prints from Roma, a Rockford Peach costume from A League of Their Own, and a Gucci jacket worn by Taron Egerton in Rocketman, signed by Egerton and Elton John.

Additionally, on Wednesday and Thursday, the Batmobile from Batman Forever (1995) was on display outside the building, courtesy of Warner Bros. More than 2,500 people came to see the car.

STATE-OF-THE-ART THEATER AND EVENT SPACE

The building features a state-of-the-art theater and event space. The expanded theater seats up to 118 people, with best-in-class capabilities, including 4K digital cinema projection and Dolby Atmos immersive audio technology. The second floor of the building is home to the Jack Valenti Room – a "green room" named after the association's longtime president (1966-2004).

