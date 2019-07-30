Motion Preservation Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Motion Preservation Devices Market: Overview

The global motion preservation devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, Surgery, end-user, and region.







A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global motion preservation devices market



Global Motion Preservation Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global motion preservation devices market has been segmented into total disc replacement devices, posterior dynamic devices, facet replacement devices, and prosthetic nucleus replacement devices.Based on surgery, the market has been divided into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery.



Based on end-user, the global market has been classified into hospitals, clinics & orthopedic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).The hospital segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



Global Motion Preservation Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global motion preservation devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the global motion preservation devices market include Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Paradigm Spine, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Spinal Kinetics, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Nuvasive, and K2M.



The Global Motion Preservation Devices Market has been segmented as follows:



Global Motion Preservation Devices Market, by Product

Total Disc Replacement Devices

Posterior Dynamic Devices

Facet Replacement Devices

Prosthetic Nucleus Replacement Devices



Global Motion Preservation Devices Market, by Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery



Global Motion Preservation Devices Market, by End-user

Hospital

Clinics & Orthopedic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Global Motion Preservation Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



