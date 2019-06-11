MOTION PT Group Acquires Seven Physical/Occupational Therapy Practices in 17 Locations

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTION PT Group ("MOTION" or "the Company"), one of the nation's leading providers of physical, occupational and speech therapy, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of seven additional practices in the Northeast, including its first entry into the New Jersey market.

The seven newly acquired practices are complementary to MOTION's existing geographic reach and enhance the Company's position as an industry leader in the growing physical and occupational therapy market. MOTION's portfolio now consists of more than 100 locations — owned, managed or under LOI — in nine states, providing the Company with greater density and diversification to better serve its clients.

"We are proud to add these well-respected professionals to the MOTION family," said MOTION CEO Edward Miersch. "We have long admired the therapists who founded them and the staff who helped them earn a great reputation in our industry. We plan to maintain and enhance their high standing in the community by leveraging MOTION's strong leadership and compassionate approach to quality care."

The newly acquired practices have been rebranded to MOTION and include:

New York

Champion Physical Therapy — Westbury

Somers Orthopaedics Physical Therapy — Carmel, Fishkill, Mount Kisco, Newburgh

Corso Physical Therapy — Hauppauge and Huntington Station

Rivertown Physical Therapy — Irvington

Connecticut

Hand Therapy Associates — Bridgeport, Southington, Woodbridge

Ortho Connecticut Physical and Occupational Therapy — Danbury (2 locations), Norwalk, Westport

New Jersey

Rushmore Physical Therapy — Delran and Hainesport

About MOTION PT Group

Since opening in June 2015, MOTION PT Group has quickly grown to become a leading provider of physical, occupational and speech therapy to clients of all ages throughout the eastern United States. Staffed by caring professionals, MOTION is committed to the well-being of every individual, facilitating healing and empowering patients to live their fullest lives. MOTION is backed by Pharos Capital Group.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 53 companies and currently has over $825 million of private equity assets under management. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations predominantly across healthcare sectors.

