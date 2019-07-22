MOTION PT Group Leading the Way in Technology-Based Therapy for Seniors

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTION PT Group, a leading provider of physical, occupational and speech therapy in the US, announces the recent openings of 15 senior living clinics throughout Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky. These mark MOTION's first operations in the Southeast.

"We are pleased to expand our geographic reach into the Southeast, where we have additional business growth opportunities," said Ed Miersch, CEO at MOTION.

In addition to its core therapy programs, MOTION's Senior Care division also utilizes TRAZER®, an innovative technology for improving balance and reducing falls among seniors. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries among seniors in the US, with nearly one in four adults suffering a fall each year, according to the National Council on Aging. Trazer's game-like simulation reproduces balance and coordination challenges a senior might face and produces reliable measurements of functional improvement.

"TRAZER is leading the way in the technology to analyze movement. Now, the sky's the limit because the goal of everything we do, whether it be rehabilitation or performance training, is based on optimizing movement. That's the key," said Michael Voight, DPT, Professor of Physical Therapy at Belmont University and Vanderbilt University.

MOTION will continue to grow their Senior Care division to address the growing need for outpatient therapy among older adults. Find out more about MOTION PT Group at motionptg.com.

About MOTION

Since opening in June 2015, MOTION PT Group has quickly grown to become a leading provider of physical, occupational and speech therapy to clients of all ages throughout the eastern United States. Staffed by caring professionals, MOTION is committed to the well-being of every individual, facilitating healing and empowering patients to live their fullest lives. MOTION is backed by Pharos Capital Group.

About Pharos

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (pharosfunds.com) is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Pharos has invested in 53 companies and currently has over $825 million of private equity assets under management. Pharos typically invests in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations predominantly across healthcare sectors.

About Traq Global Ltd.

Traq Global Ltd, powered by TRAZER, is the global leader in computer simulation for the assessment and enhancement of health, fitness, and physical and cognitive performance. Learn more at trazer.com.

SOURCE MOTION PT Group

