Motion Recruitment Named a Star Performer in Everest Group's 2023 U.S. IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment

News provided by

Motion Recruitment

04 Oct, 2023, 09:12 ET

Top 16 Largest IT Staffing Firm Recognized as It Expands with Telecom and Consulting Services

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment has been designated as a "Star Performer" in the 2023 U.S. Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 by leading market research firm, Everest Group. Several important growth strategies contributed to this, most notably the transformative acquisition of MATRIX Resources, which has now officially rebranded as Motion Recruitment. This merger significantly expands Motion's IT Staffing account portfolio and geographic markets. It also expands the solution suite with the adoption of IT Consulting offered through Motion Consulting Group and a verticalized talent solution specifically for Telecommunications companies offered through 'Motion Telco' which is slated to officially rebrand later this month. 

Continue Reading

"With MATRIX joining forces with us, Motion continues to grow into an IT talent powerhouse" said Matt Milano, President of Motion Recruitment. "Our deep focus on specialization and meaningful, longstanding industry engagement is what drives our success. This 'Star Performer' distinction is an excellent acknowledgement of the strengths of our combined companies and the exciting growth that lies ahead for us."

Conducted annually, the PEAK Matrix Assessment provides an objective data-driven assessment of service and technology based on overall capability and market impact across different global services. One of the biggest movers of the year according to Everest, Motion Recruitment continued its upward trajectory as one of the largest and most innovative IT staffing firms in North America, bolstered by the integration of MATRIX Resources.

Ranked for the second year as a "Major Contender" by Everest Group, this year Motion also earned the "Star Performer" title in the Assessment, standing out for their candidate engagement, efficient talent delivery, extensive market insights, cutting-edge technologies and expansion of solutions to better serve clients' evolving needs and improve customer experience. This recognition comes alongside acknowledgement of Motion's performance by a multitude of preferred IT Staffing supplier programs for 2023, such as those for Magnit and AgileOne as well as the annual ranking at #16 on Staffing Industry Analyst's list of 2023 Top Largest US IT Staffing Firms.

For more information on Motion Recruitment and our solutions, please visit motionrecruitment.com

About:
Motion Recruitment provides IT Staffing & Consulting solutions across North America to meet critical demand for tech contract, direct hire, and project deliverable needs. Motion Recruitment's staffing solutions leverage a high-touch, specialized, and team-based approach to filling the most challenging positions for Software, Mobile, Data, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Product + UX, Functional, and Telecommunications talent. Motion Consulting Group provides consulting solutions aimed at true digital transformation specializing in Agile, DevOps, Cybersecurity, and Product Modernization. 

We're also the proud creators of Tech in Motion; a North American technology networking event and awards program connecting up to 300,000 tech enthusiasts to meet, learn and innovate.

SOURCE Motion Recruitment

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.