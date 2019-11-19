Motion Recruitment Partners Hires Staffing Industry Veteran Brad Page As Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment Partners LLC, parent company of North American IT staffing provider, Motion Recruitment, and global recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed services provider (MSP), Sevenstep, announced that it has hired Brad Page as Chief Financial Officer.

"Motion Recruitment Partners has a tenured, dynamic, and highly accomplished executive team. I'm looking forward to joining their impressive ranks," said Page. "The company has an infectious passion for success and a deep heritage within the industry. They've grown their business using some highly differentiated strategies and the company today has a tremendous growth trajectory ahead of them. I'm looking forward to working with the executive team to support this."

Prior to joining Motion Recruitment Partners, Page was with Randstad USA where he spent the last 22 years leading the finance function beginning with IT staffing company, Vedior, before ultimately being acquired by Randstad where he last held the position of Senior Vice President of Finance.

"Brad is the ideal blend of institutional staffing knowledge and entrepreneurial yen and will fit perfectly within the MRP culture. The company is poised for continued rapid growth as we maintain strong revenue momentum within our Enterprise IT Staffing sector and expanding Enterprise RPO client base. Brad will be a valued advisor as we work together to ensure continued organic growth that exceeds market levels as well as grow through the acquisition of value-add organizations across the portfolio," said Beth Gilfeather, CEO of Motion Recruitment Partners.

About Motion Recruitment Partners

Founded in 1989, Motion Recruitment Partners LLC is parent company to a group of leading recruitment solution providers serving the modern-day employer's 'total talent' needs. Motion Recruitment, with support brands Jobspring and Workbridge, provides IT staffing services throughout North America and Sevenstep is a global recruitment outsourcing and solutions provider of RPO and MSP services, talent analytics, and employer branding across a broad range of industries for both permanent and contract labor.

