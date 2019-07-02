Motion Sensor Market, 2025 - Emergence of Efficient, Economic, and Compact MEMS Technology

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motion Sensor Market by Motion Technology (IR, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Dual Technology, & Tomographic), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, & Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Motion Sensor Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2025 from USD 5.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Growing adoption of automation; rising demand from emerging economies; and increasing defense expenditure are among major driving factors for motion sensor market

This growth can be attributed to the growing trend of automation, increasing demand for motion sensors from emerging economies, and surging expenditure in defense. Factors restraining the growth of the motion sensor market are time-consuming manufacturing processes and high cost of motion sensors.

Other applications to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period in the motion sensor market



Based on the application, the market for other applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of increasing demand from oil & gas and safety & security applications due to rapidly falling prices of motion sensors. Also, the other application segment is witnessing huge technological advancement, which has, in turn, created demand for motion sensors.

Europe to be the largest shareholder, whereas RoW to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The motion sensor market in Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the overall motion sensor market during the forecast period. Europe is emerging as the manufacturing hub for applications such as automotive and consumer electronics, which are also the major contributors to the growth of the motion sensor market. Therefore, Europe holds the leading position in this market. America is expected to hold the second-largest share of the motion sensor market during the forecast period. Growing industrial and home automation; emerging applications, such as augmented and virtual reality and IoT; and huge defense expenditure by the US government are the major factors driving this market.

Factors such as the growing trend of advanced wearables, increasing reliance on industries on IoT, and increasing production of unmanned vehicles are expected to generate opportunities for players in the motion sensor market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Motion Sensor Market

4.2 Motion Sensor Market, By Motion Technology

4.3 Motion Sensor Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.4 Motion Sensor Market, By Region

4.5 Country-Wise Analysis of Motion Sensor Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Huge Demand for Consumer Electronic Applications

5.2.1.2 Emergence of Efficient, Economic, and Compact Mems Technology

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Automation in Industries and Home

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand From Emerging Economies

5.2.1.5 Increasing Expenditure for Defense Worldwide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Highly Complex Manufacturing Process and Demanding Cycle Time

5.2.2.2 Capital Intensive Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Wearable Electronics

5.2.3.2 Commercialization of IoT

5.2.3.3 Introduction of Advanced Consumer Applications

5.2.3.4 Rising Demand for Unmanned Vehicles

5.2.3.5 Increase in Fleet Size in Commercial Aviation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Return on Investment

5.2.4.2 Growing Level of Integration



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Motion Sensor Market, By Motion Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infrared

7.2.1 Infrared Motion Technology Sensors to Dominate Market

7.3 Ultrasonic

7.3.1 Growing Adoption in Home Security System Boosts the Demand

7.4 Microwave

7.4.1 Growing Adoption in Other Applications Boost Demand

7.5 Dual Technology

7.5.1 Combination Sensor Preference to Drive the Dual Technology Sensors Demand

7.6 Tomographic

7.6.1 Tomographic Motion Sensors are Widely Used for Consumer Electronics and Automotive Applications

7.7 Others



8 Motion Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Smartphones and Tablets

8.2.1.1 Growing Advanced Features in Smartphones and Tablets Drive the Market

8.2.2 Gaming and Entertainment

8.2.2.1 High Adoption in Next-Generation Gaming Console Boost Demand

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Airbag Deployment System

8.3.1.1 Accelerometers and Gyroscopes as Advanced Motion Sensors are Widely Used in Automotive Applications

8.3.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

8.3.2.1 Growing Functional Engagement With the Help of Motion Sensor Integration Drive Market Growth

8.4 Aerospace & Defense

8.4.1 Growing Need for Customized Solutions Within Aerospace & Defense Boost Demand

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Development of New Technology and Increase in Demand for Medical and Healthcare Devices Drive Market

8.6 Industrial

8.6.1 Fire Alarm and Smoke Detectors

8.6.1.1 Motion Sensors are Preferred in Home Automation

8.6.2 Lighting Controls (Outdoor/Indoor)

8.6.2.1 Low Energy Consumption Ability Drives Demand

8.6.3 Service Robotics

8.6.3.1 Sensors are Important Components of Robotics

8.7 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US to Account for the Largest Share of Motion Sensor Market in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada Likely to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate in Motion Sensor Market in North America

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Inclination Towards Adoption of Consumer Electronics and Advanced Automotive Boost the Demand

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 The UK to Account for the Largest Share in Motion Sensor Market in Europe

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Adoption of New Technologies By Automotive Industry Drives the Market Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 High Presence of Electronics and Automotive Sector Drives the Market

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Holds the Largest Share of APAC Motion Sensor Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Well Established Automotive and Consumer Electronics Industries Augment the Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Indian Motion Sensor Market to Grow at Highest Rate in APAC

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Growing Usage in Consumer Electronic Products Boost the Demand

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 The Market in Middle East & Africa to Grow at A Significant Rate



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)

10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Players)

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Product Launches

10.6.2 Acquisitions and Expansions

10.6.3 Collaborations and Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 STMicroelectronics

11.2.2 Murata Manufacturing

11.2.3 Honeywell International

11.2.4 NXP Semiconductors

11.2.5 Analog Devices

11.2.6 Microchip Technology

11.2.7 TDK InvenSense

11.2.8 Bosch Sensortec

11.2.9 Memsic

11.2.10 Kionix

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 TE Connectivity

11.3.2 IFM Electronic

11.3.3 Sensata Technologies

11.3.4 Xsens Technologies

11.3.5 Colibrys

11.4 Key Innovators

11.4.1 Seiko Epson

11.4.2 KVH Industries

11.4.3 Innalabs

11.4.4 Qualtre

11.4.5 Panasonic Electric Works

