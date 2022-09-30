Motion Sickness Drugs Market, Availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs to boost market growth - Technavio

Sep 30, 2022, 19:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Motion Sickness Drugs Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The motion sickness drugs market value is anticipated to grow by USD 119.64 million, at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.
Market Driver
One of the reasons influencing the growth of the market for motion sickness medications is the accessibility of over-the-counter (OTC) medications. The first-line treatment for repressing and preventing motion sickness symptoms has been anticholinergics and antihistamines. Numerous antihistamines are sold over-the-counter (OTC) and are suitable for usage by young patients. Furthermore, rather than being used to treat motion sickness, these medications are primarily utilized to avoid its effects.
OTC drugs are described as pharmaceuticals that are distributed directly to patients or consumers without a doctor's prescription. The potential for patients to self-medicate for the treatment of minor sickness symptoms is made possible by the OTC availability of these medications, which also increases their accessibility and affordability. Request Free Sample Report.
Company Profiles
The motion sickness drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Buy Sample Report.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product
- The anticholinergics market share for motion sickness medications will experience significant growth. An anticholinergic medication called scopolamine or hyoscine hydrobromide is used to treat motion sickness. A naturally occurring alkaloid called hyoscine binds to muscarinic receptors in a competitive manner, preventing the release of acetylcholine.
- Because hyoscine is a lipophilic substance, it can cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and have an impact on both the central and parasympathetic nervous systems. In the near future, these variables will accelerate segment expansion.
- By Geography
- North America will account for 41% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for anti-motion sickness medications are the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in Asia. Over the projection period, rising consumer disposable income will support the expansion of the North American market for anti-motion sickness medications.
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Download Free Sample Report.
|
Motion Sickness Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$119.64 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.67
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Anticholinergics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Anticholinergics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Anticholinergics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Anticholinergics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Anticholinergics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Antihistamines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Antihistamines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Antihistamines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Antihistamines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Antihistamines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Baxter International Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Baxter International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Baxter International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Exhibit 90: Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc - Key offerings
- 10.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 93: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 94: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 10.6 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 97: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.7 Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 102: Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Perrigo Co. Plc
- Exhibit 105: Perrigo Co. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Perrigo Co. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Perrigo Co. Plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Reliefband Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 117: Reliefband Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Reliefband Technologies LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Reliefband Technologies LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp.
- Exhibit 120: WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
