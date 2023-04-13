Motion sickness drugs market size to grow by USD 119.64 million between 2021 and 2026; Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motion sickness drugs market size is forecasted to increase by USD 119.64 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.15%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, the availability of drugs in multiple dosage forms, and growing tourism worldwide. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download the Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market

The global motion sickness drugs market is fragmented due to the presence of several large and small players that offer branded and generic motion sickness drugs. Considering the patent expiry of major drugs over the past few years, generic players have a significant role in the market, which has intensified the competition among vendors in the market. The global motion sickness drugs market is currently witnessing an increasing demand-supply imbalance. To fill this gap, the US FDA has listed a scopolamine transdermal patch on its drug shortage list. The market has witnessed the entry of generic players that could cater to the rising demand for scopolamine. However, these players have opted out of motion sickness drug manufacturing. Considering the high demand-supply imbalance, the market is anticipated to witness the entry of new players during the forecast period, which will further intensify the competition among vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
Baxter International Inc.
Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc
Cipla Ltd.
CVS Health Corp.
DM Pharma
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Hylands
Johnson & Johnson
Lupin Ltd
Merck KGaA
Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd.
Perrigo Co. Plc
Pfizer Inc.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Reliefband Technologies LLC
Viatris Inc.
WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp.
Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Baxter International Inc.

Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cipla Ltd.

CVS Health Corp.

DM Pharma

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hylands

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Ltd

Merck KGaA

Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd.

Perrigo Co. Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Reliefband Technologies LLC

Viatris Inc.

WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp.

Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (anticholinergics and antihistamines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market growth in anticholinergics will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the use of anticholinergic drugs such as hyoscine hydrobromide or scopolamine for the prevention of motion sickness. Hyoscine is one of the most potent drugs used for the prophylaxis of motion sickness. It is a naturally occurring alkaloid that competitively binds to muscarinic receptors and inhibits the release of acetylcholine. It can penetrate the blood-brain barrier (BBB) due to its lipophilic nature, thus exhibiting both central as well as parasympathetic effects. Such factors are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of large pharmaceutical companies that offer both branded and generic motion sickness drugs. The presence of a proper regulatory framework for the approval of new drugs is also contributing to the growth of the motion sickness drugs market in North America .

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs

Availability of drugs in multiple dosage forms

Growing tourism worldwide

The market has several branded as well as generic OTC drugs for the treatment of motion sickness. There are several antihistamines available as OTC drugs for the prevention of symptoms of motion sickness. These drugs are sold directly to patients without the need for a prescription from a healthcare professional. This has increased the accessibility and the freedom of self-medication for the treatment of symptoms associated with minor illnesses. The availability of OTC drugs has also reduced the financial burden associated with medication, as it eliminates the need for a prescription. Many such benefits are increasing the availability as well as the sales of OTC drugs for the treatment of motion sickness, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

Advent of nauseogenic information technology

Rising trend of virtual reality

Growing research on psychosomatic disorders

The advent of nauseogenic information technology has increased the understanding of neurophysiology and the parts of the brain involved in motion sickness. The technology has provided vital insights for the future development of effective drugs for the treatment of the condition. The research and application of this technology in this area are currently in their early stages. Further advances in nauseogenic information technology are expected to result in the development of effective drugs, which will positively impact the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

Non-pharmacological countermeasures to treat motion sickness

Launch of generics

Side-effects associated with motion sickness drugs

There are several non-pharmacological substitutes for the treatment of motion sickness. For example, habitual training involves exposing the subject to prolonged periods of motion stimulation. The training can last for up to several weeks. Repeated exposure to motion simulation can be beneficial in achieving the linear acceleration of acquiring motion sickness habituation. Some studies have revealed that preflight virtual reality training is also helpful in overcoming motion sickness. Other habituation training methods include the use of a revolving chair, winding stair, idler wheel, and swings. Similarly, behavioral training involves the use of a forward-looking vision to a distant horizon to alleviate the symptoms of motion sickness in individuals. Thus, the availability of such non-pharmacological countermeasures will challenge the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this motion sickness drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the motion sickness drugs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the motion sickness drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the motion sickness drugs market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of motion sickness drugs market vendors

The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,080.07 million . It is segmented by route of administration (oral, injectable, and inhalation), action mechanism (prostacyclin analogs, endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAS), phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors, and soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators (SGCSS)), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by . It is segmented by route of administration (oral, injectable, and inhalation), action mechanism (prostacyclin analogs, endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAS), phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors, and soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators (SGCSS)), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 266.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. The market is segmented by product (SSRI, TSA, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

Motion Sickness Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 119.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

