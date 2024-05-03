Motion Sickness Drugs Market size to record USD 136.49 million growth from 2023-2027, Advent of nauseogenic information technology is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motion sickness drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 136.49 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.43% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments

Covered Product (Antihistamines and Anticholinergics) and Distribution

Channel (Offline and Online) Key Companies

Covered Abbott Laboratories, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter

International Inc., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma Marketing Pvt.

Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Lupin Ltd., Merck KGaA,

Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc,

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tivic Health Systems

Inc., Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., Zenomed

Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Regions

Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Advent of nauseogenic information technology:

Motion sickness remains a problem for travelers. Current treatments are not great, but progress in brain imaging and neuropharmacology could lead to better drugs. Understanding the brain better helps. MRI helps study different parts of the brain involved.



Nauseogenic technology can help too. It uses vehicles to study stability, showing how the body stays stable. It found that motion sickness happens at certain frequencies, similar to natural body movements. This research is new, but more advances are expected. It could help make better motion sickness drugs in the future.

Major Challenges:

Nonpharmacological countermeasures to treat motion sickness

Nonpharmacological strategies such as habituation and behavioral training are effective in combating motion sickness. Habituation training involves exposing individuals to prolonged motion stimulation, like parabolic flight or virtual reality, to induce habituation. This training aims to simulate sensory conflict to prevent motion sickness. Behavioral training includes techniques such as focusing on a distant horizon, controlled breathing, and listening to soothing music.



These methods help balance visual and vestibular information, reducing symptoms. Pilots with specific dietary patterns are more prone to airsickness, but a protein-rich beverage prior to stimulation can alleviate symptoms. Vitamin C and acupuncture have also shown effectiveness in treating motion sickness.



Additionally, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation can suppress symptoms and improve cognitive function. These nonpharmacological approaches are valuable for managing motion sickness, reducing the need for pharmacological interventions.

Analyst Review

The Motion Sickness Drugs Market is witnessing notable traction due to unmet healthcare needs among individuals experiencing discomfort, anxiety, and nausea during multi-axial motion. Pregnant women, children, and cancer patients are particularly susceptible. Drug classes like antihistaminic and anticholinergic drugs, available orally or through transdermal patches, are preferred. Popular options include dimenhydrinate, meclizine, and scopolamine.

With increased demand in developed economies, online providers and retail pharmacies are catering to consumers, offering relief bands and traditional medicines. Factors like route of administration and incidence of motion sickness influence market dynamics. Healthcare systems are integrating pharmacological therapies into treatment regimens.

In regions like the Virgin Islands and Saint Maarten, access to prescription drugs is expanding. As females seek effective solutions, wearable devices like Reliefband and Reliefband Sport gain popularity. Overall, the market for motion sickness drugs is growing steadily, driven by the need for convenient and accessible remedies.

Market Overview

In the Motion Sickness Drugs Market, demand for relief bands and drugs, whether transdermal or oral, is accelerating due to the temporary sensation of discomfort experienced by individuals. This sensation often affects the eyes and is linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Acetylcholine plays a crucial role in this condition. Online pharmacies are witnessing increased demand dynamics for these medications.

Wearable relief bands are gaining traction for their convenience. As more people seek solutions for motion sickness, the market for these drugs is expanding rapidly. With the ease of access provided by online platforms, consumers are increasingly turning to transdermal and oral drugs to alleviate their symptoms. As a result, the motion sickness drugs market is experiencing significant growth.

