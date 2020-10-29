Motion Technology Startup DeepMotion Makes Motion Capture Accessible to Everyone with Launch of Animate 3D

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its drive to revolutionize Motion Intelligence, DeepMotion has officially launched their 3D animation cloud service Animate 3D today, available HERE . With an AI-powered platform, Animate 3D turns 2D video files into 3D animations for use in games, film, and other creative applications.

DeepMotion: Animate 3D | Accessible Motion Capture From Videos | AI-Driven Cloud Service DeepMotion

Eliminating the need for traditional mocap hardware and suits, Animate 3D provides easy, accessible full-body motion capture, turning around animations in minutes. Animate 3D dramatically lowers the barrier to creating 3D animations for users ranging from amateurs to longtime industry professionals.

Animate 3D accepts .MP4 .MOV or .AVI files and generates high fidelity .FBX or .BVH animations, or can output into other easily shareable formats like .MP4 or .GIF. To further provide a creative visual aid, users can upload their own custom 3D characters to preview their animations on, and then download their animation already retargeted onto their characters, or simply download it as an .MP4 to share on social media. Between the web full of video content and being able to shoot your own content, iterating quickly, and creating a library of your own 3D motions is easier than ever before.

Says Kevin He, Founder & CEO of DeepMotion: "Creating innovative animations with our body expressions without heavy motion capture gear, and being given the ability to extract classic human motion from the vast amount of videos on the internet, is a dream to many of us working in the entertainment and social media industries. At DeepMotion, we have been hard at work over the past five years to employ biomechanical simulation and deep learning technologies to turn that dream into reality. Now, with great excitement, I'd like to announce that our first AI-powered cloud-based service, Animate 3D, has officially launched! We look forward to empowering all the content creators in the world to create dynamic 3D animations with their favorite characters using nothing more than a video clip and a web browser."

Animate 3D is easily accessible for all levels of users. The service runs through any browser and does not require any software or hardware for you to begin creating animations. The introductory free account allows you to explore what the service is capable of. From there, a variety of paid tiers are available to address the needs of any level of creator, including API integrations.

ABOUT DEEPMOTION

Since its inception 2014, DeepMotion has been on a mission to bring digital characters to life through smarter motion technology. Using physics simulation, computer vision, and machine learning, DeepMotion's solutions bridge physical and digital motion for virtual characters and machines.

DeepMotion's intuitive suite of tools provide an end-to-end solution for efficient motion capture, motion learning, and real-time character interaction leading to break-through applications in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and digital motion.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT

Amanda Drum

(310) 394-3900

[email protected]

SOURCE DeepMotion

Related Links

https://deepmotion.com

