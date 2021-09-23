Motional Invests in Las Vegas Operations with Expanded Testing, R&D Capabilities

Motional is now significantly expanding our Las Vegas footprint as we continue to scale up ahead of our 2023 commercial robotaxi deployment. We are tripling the size of our Las Vegas closed-course testing facility, doubling our operations center, and growing our Las Vegas team by over 100 new employees. This represents Motional's largest operations investment in the Las Vegas area to date.

Accelerating our Testing and Development

A key piece of this investment is our Las Vegas testing facility. The expanded course will allow for four times the volume of testing and can be simultaneously set up in many dynamic custom configurations. It will give Motional the ability to repeatedly test our AVs in high stress situations, such as at high speeds, complex urban settings, variable lighting including nighttime, and light to heavy rain.

The testing will be conducted with our next-generation robotaxi, the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 robotaxi, revealed for the first time earlier this month . The IONIQ 5 robotaxi is our first commercial vehicle and will be used in our fully driverless service, launching in multiple U.S. markets starting in 2023.

"The Las Vegas expansion marks a significant investment in Motional's R&D operations that will allow us to accelerate testing ahead of the commercial deployment of our fully driverless robotaxis in 2023," said Karl Iagnemma, Motional's President and CEO. "Las Vegas is an integral part of Motional's testing ecosystem, which includes diverse driving environments and conditions across multiple cities and continents. This enables us to develop a highly advanced and safe driverless system that can scale globally."

At Motional, we are changing the way the world moves by making driverless vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality. To develop the safest technology, we take a rigorous approach to testing. Our closed course track is a key part of this process. It's where we test the most challenging and unusual scenarios in a safe environment; such as pedestrians suddenly walking out between parked cars or unexpected cyclist behaviors. By staging these edge cases, we're able to make sure our AV performs properly and will do so when it encounters these situations on public roads.

Driving Transportation Innovation

As part of our Nevada operations, Motional collaborates with government leaders to foster technology innovation in the region, support job growth, and use driverless technology to provide more equitable and accessible transportation options to community members. We recently hosted U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Congressmember Susie Lee, Congressmember Dina Titus, and Congressmember Steven Horsford at our Las Vegas Technical Center to experience our technology firsthand.

Abe Ghabra, Motional's Vice President of Global Operations, says Nevada's government representatives have been important advocates for the state's technology community and proponents of mobility and smart city advancements within the region. "Their support, along with the support of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA), of our investment and R&D expansion will help ensure Las Vegas remains at the forefront of the driverless opportunity," he said.

"Las Vegas is a city where innovative companies have the space and resources to thrive, and Motional's success in our region is a great example of that," said LVGEA President and CEO Jonas Peterson. "The company's continued investment in our region will help us innovate our way to a stronger, more diversified economy while also bringing high-quality jobs to our residents."

Motional's West Coast Growth

The Las Vegas expansion is the latest in Motional's West Coast growth. Last month, we announced plans to expand our California presence, including the start of road testing in Santa Monica, the opening of a new office in the San Francisco Bay Area, and a plan to double the size of our team in the state.

This growth equips us with the R&D, testing, and resources we need to deliver a driverless vehicle that outperforms the world's safest driver. Motional is redefining mobility and our expansion in Las Vegas serves as another milepost on that journey.

About Motional

Motional is a driverless technology company making self-driving vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality.

The Motional team was behind some of the industry's largest leaps forward, including the first fully-autonomous cross-country drive in the U.S, the launch of the world's first robotaxi pilot, and operation of the world's most-established public robotaxi fleet.

Motional is a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group , one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers offering smart mobility solutions, and Aptiv , a global technology leader in advanced safety, electrification, and vehicle connectivity.

Headquartered in Boston, Motional has operations in the U.S and Asia. For more information, visit www.Motional.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

