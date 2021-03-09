Motional Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motional , a global leader in driverless technology, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived – making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"Driverless vehicles have the potential to save millions of lives, and we're at the forefront of making them a reality. That takes a relentless commitment to innovation, and an extraordinary dedication to our mission. We're honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies -- it's a testament to the talent, passion and ingenuity that our teams bring to their work every day," commented Karl Iagnemma, CEO and president, Motional.

Motional has been leading driverless innovation for decades. It drove some of the industry's largest leaps forward, including the first fully autonomous cross-country drive, the first-ever robotaxi pilot, and operation of the world's longest-standing public robotaxi service. That service has provided more than 100,000 rides, with 98% of passengers awarding their rides a five-star rating. Motional is also a leader on safety ; the company is proud to have safely navigated over 1.5 million miles in diverse road environments, and led the establishment of industry-leading safety standards .

During the past year, Motional's innovation has created significant commercial and technological advancement in driverless technology:

In February 2021 , Motional became one of the first companies in the world to operate driverless vehicles on public roads. Before doing so, Motional earned a first-of-its-kind endorsement to operate with an empty driver's seat from TÜV SÜD, a world-leading independent technical service provider with extensive experience assessing driverless technology.

, Motional became one of the first companies in the world to operate driverless vehicles on public roads. Before doing so, Motional earned a to operate with an empty driver's seat from TÜV SÜD, a world-leading independent technical service provider with extensive experience assessing driverless technology. In December 2020 , Motional and Lyft announced plans to launch a multimarket robotaxi service in major US cities, beginning in 2023. The announcement marked the largest robotaxi deployment partnership for a major ridesharing network.

, announced plans to launch a multimarket robotaxi service in major US cities, beginning in 2023. The announcement marked the largest robotaxi deployment partnership for a major ridesharing network. In October 2020 , Motional and Via announced plans to launch a first-of-its-kind partnership: a platform for public, on-demand shared robotaxi rides.

, announced plans to launch a first-of-its-kind partnership: a platform for public, on-demand shared robotaxi rides. In September 2020 , Motional expanded its groundbreaking nuScenes program by over a billion data points. nuScenes, initially launched in 2019, catalyzed a thriving culture of information-sharing in the driverless industry, helping to build safer, smarter vehicles and technology.

, by over a billion data points. nuScenes, initially launched in 2019, catalyzed a thriving culture of information-sharing in the driverless industry, helping to build safer, smarter vehicles and technology. In August 2020 , Motional – previously the Hyundai-Aptiv Autonomous Driving Joint Venture – revealed its new name and brand identity .

, Motional – previously the Hyundai-Aptiv Autonomous Driving Joint Venture – . In March 2020 , Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group completed the formation of their 50/50 autonomous driving joint venture , aimed at advancing the companies shared vision of making mobility more safe, green, accessible, and connected. That $4B joint venture was now uniquely positioned with leading software capabilities, a deep integration with a global vehicle manufacturer, and significant capital.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Motional

Motional is a driverless technology company making self-driving vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality.

The Motional team was behind some of the industry's largest leaps forward, including the first fully-autonomous cross-country drive in the U.S, the launch of the world's first robotaxi pilot, and operation of the world's most-established public robotaxi fleet.

Motional is a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group , one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers offering smart mobility solutions, and Aptiv , a global technology leader in advanced safety, electrification, and vehicle connectivity.

Headquartered in Boston, Motional has operations in the U.S and Asia. For more information, visit www.Motional.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

