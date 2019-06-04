Motionloft Accelerates Growth with International Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motionloft is announcing the formation of Motionloft Japan, confirming the growing need for the company's solution in Japan. As a leading provider of precise indoor and outdoor predictive data analytics for municipalities, commercial real estate and the retail industry, Motionloft's new office in Tokyo, Japan, will serve as the company's APAC headquarters.

Motionloft Japan will oversee Motionloft's APAC operations, which includes Japan and Guam. The formal presence in the region offers an additional location for the sales and support of Motionloft's computer vision software and data generated by Motionloft's ViMo™ sensors. Currently installed in some of Japan's most complex locations, like its railway system, and partnering with organizations like the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), Motionloft intends to solidify itself as a quality indoor and outdoor technology provider in APAC.

"We used Motionloft to track traffic flow and engagement to our booth in the 2018 Paris Motor Show and look forward to collaborating on more projects in the future," said Sumito Kimura, Suzuki Motor Corporation. "We are very pleased with the timeliness and accuracy of the data and see Motionloft's established presence in Japan as a true commitment to their customers in this region."

"Expanding Motionloft's footprint in APAC was a strategic decision to accommodate increasing customer demands,'' said Joyce Reitman, Chief Executive Officer, Motionloft. "Our initial focus will be to continue building on our existing customer success in the region and the creation of longstanding partnerships within our key industry verticals. We look forward to leveraging the region's keen appetite for technology and world class events such as the 2020 Olympics Games."

Motionloft's ability to deliver advanced technology in a flexible and easy to access way, gives customers a clear competitive advantage. By analyzing this data, cities for example, can know when to allocate additional resources to a specific intersection when traffic flow is highest or place barriers in areas where pedestrians frequently cross unsafely. For retailers, marketers and sponsors can understand how shoppers move throughout the store and determine the success of marketing campaigns based on how many consumers stopped at or interacted with a display/product. This data saves retailers and marketers time and money, providing them with actionable insights in an intuitive dashboard designed for staff of all technical abilities.

For more information on Motionloft, visit: www.motionloft.com

Follow us @motionloft on Twitter and on our LinkedIn page to hear the latest news and updates from our team.

About Motionloft

Motionloft provides an end to end solution, used indoors and outdoors, to capture movement of people and vehicles and turns it into actionable information for municipalities, commercial property owners and retail businesses. Installed in over 2,000 locations, Motionloft's advanced hardware and software technology deployed on its proprietary sensor or through existing cameras transmits data to a personalized dashboard in real time.

SOURCE Motionloft

Related Links

http://www.motionloft.com

