Motionloft Is Named 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards™, a 31 year old organization honoring innovation and excellence, announced today that San Francisco-based Motionloft was voted Gold Winner in digitized data for it's innovative ViMo platform.
Category finalists for the prestigious Edison Awards™ were judged by more than 3,000 leading business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of product development, design, engineering, science and medical.
"Our judges recognized Motionloft's ViMo as a true innovator out of the many products in its category," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards™, named for the famous Thomas Alva Edison whose innovative achievements changed the world.
"Thinking large is key to sparking new ideas," said Joyce Reitman, CEO of Motionloft. "Winning the top level Gold Edison Award is a great honor and establishes us as a leader in Data Analytics with real-time, accurate pedestrian and traffic counts. Our technology has added a proven economic value to clients in the Smart City, Retail, and Commercial Property Industries that include global brands such as Credo Beauty, AT&T, T-Mobile, City of Las Vegas, New York, and San Francisco."
Gold Award-Winning ViMo Platform
Motionloft's proprietary platform ViMo takes the physical movement of people and vehicles and turns it into digitized analytics. By presenting the data to the user in real-time, ViMo makes it actionable so that companies can make confident decisions and develop new opportunities based on sound data. Features such as pedestrian, vehicle and bicycle data, heatmap, path tracking and increased data capture range make ViMo a powerful super sensor with unparalleled capabilities in a single platform.
About Motionloft
Motionloft is based in San Francisco, with offices in North America and Japan. For more information, visit https://motionloft.com/
Contact info:
Joyce Reitman, CEO
Joyce@motionloft.com
415 580 7671
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motionloft-is-named-2018-gold-edison-award-winner-300634133.html
SOURCE Motionloft
Share this article