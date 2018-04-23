"Our judges recognized Motionloft's ViMo as a true innovator out of the many products in its category," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards™, named for the famous Thomas Alva Edison whose innovative achievements changed the world.

"Thinking large is key to sparking new ideas," said Joyce Reitman, CEO of Motionloft. "Winning the top level Gold Edison Award is a great honor and establishes us as a leader in Data Analytics with real-time, accurate pedestrian and traffic counts. Our technology has added a proven economic value to clients in the Smart City, Retail, and Commercial Property Industries that include global brands such as Credo Beauty, AT&T, T-Mobile, City of Las Vegas, New York, and San Francisco."

Gold Award-Winning ViMo Platform

Motionloft's proprietary platform ViMo takes the physical movement of people and vehicles and turns it into digitized analytics. By presenting the data to the user in real-time, ViMo makes it actionable so that companies can make confident decisions and develop new opportunities based on sound data. Features such as pedestrian, vehicle and bicycle data, heatmap, path tracking and increased data capture range make ViMo a powerful super sensor with unparalleled capabilities in a single platform.

About Motionloft

Motionloft is based in San Francisco, with offices in North America and Japan. For more information, visit https://motionloft.com/

Contact info:

Joyce Reitman, CEO

Joyce@motionloft.com

415 580 7671

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motionloft-is-named-2018-gold-edison-award-winner-300634133.html

SOURCE Motionloft

Related Links

http://motionloft.com

