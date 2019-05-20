Motionloft named a 2019 Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Location Services and Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motionloft , a leading provider of precise indoor and outdoor data analytics solutions, announced it has been named in Gartner's May 2019 Cool Vendors in Location Services and Applications (subscribers may access the report). Authored by Annette Zimmerman, Tim Zimmerman and Jim Hare, the report states, "The market for location services is highly dynamic, with increased acquisitions registered in 2019 and new vendors offering innovative solutions. I&O leaders should leverage these innovations for their asset and people tracking needs. They provide high precision at sometimes relatively low cost."

Motionloft offers an AI-enabled platform that provides valuable real-time data and forecasting capabilities to easily see and analyze historic trends. Commercial real estate owner/operators, municipalities and brands/retail businesses use Motionloft's integrated ViMo™ sensor paired with its cloud-based software to create superior customer experiences and achieve better financial results.

Gartner notes in the report that they have "registered an increasing number of inquiries that relate to indoor and outdoor location tracking use cases." Motionloft's edge processing sensor is designed to be as accurate inside retail stores and stadiums as it is at outdoor shopping malls and busy street corners.

"We believe the inclusion in Gartner's 2019 Cool Vendor in Location Services and Applications report truly validates Motionloft's position in the location services market," says Joyce Reitman, chief executive officer, Motionloft. "Increasing market demand for a product that accurately delivers data driven analytics for both indoor and outdoor scenarios puts Motionloft in a perfect position. With our simple, yet reliable solution, customers receive sophisticated analytics tools that are easy to implement and data that is easy to digest. By accurately measuring and analyzing the movement of people and vehicles, organizations are now able to understand the physical world like they never have before."

One of the report's key findings was that, "despite a crowded space, we continue to see new vendors entering the market for indoor location services and offering new technology approaches that help with the inherent trade-off between location accuracy and cost." However, Motionloft's ViMo sensor accuracy rates are upwards of 90% and require far less infrastructure (no special wiring or servers) than competitive offerings, minimizing customer costs.

About Motionloft

Motionloft utilizes advanced computer vision technology, engineering expertise, and proprietary processes to accurately capture the movement of people and vehicles--both indoors and outdoors in real-time for municipalities, commercial property owners and retail businesses. Installed in over 2,000 locations worldwide, Motionloft's industry-leading weatherized ViMo™ sensor transmits data to a personalized dashboard empowering cities and businesses to drive better customer experiences, higher productivity-driven results and produce stronger financial returns.

