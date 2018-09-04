Motionloft Selected For Tokyo Government Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motionloft has been selected as one of 13 companies across the globe as a participant in the Tokyo government program. Applications were submitted by 85 companies across 26 countries. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) is working to attract foreign businesses that possess advanced technologies related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to promote the transfer of ground-breaking foreign technology to Japanese companies.

Motionloft utilizes sensors to capture the movements of people and vehicles, analyze their behavior and provide results in real time. Motionloft analytics and unique data are used to improve the layout of commercial facilities and to prevent traffic congestion. Motionloft is currently installed in over 1,500 locations across the U.S., Canada, Japan and Guam.

"This exciting program provides interested companies with business matching opportunities," said TMG. (https://www.seisakukikaku.metro.tokyo.jp/bdc_tokyo/assets/pdf/en/news-events/press/2018_tech.pdf).

"Motionloft is using AI to help cities and companies make informed decisions towards improving people's experiences and generating growth. Inclusion in TMG's program gives Motionloft access to government projects and important resources in Tokyo, and is a demonstration of Motionloft's value and commitment to Japan," said Joyce Reitman, CEO of Motionloft.

Motionloft provides an end-to-end solution used indoors and outdoors to capture movement of people and vehicles and turn it into usable information. Installed in over 1,500 locations, Motionloft uses advanced hardware and software technology on its proprietary sensor or through existing cameras to deliver actionable insights through a dashboard in real time.

Motionloft is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

For more information on Motionloft visit www.motionloft.com

Contact Joyce Reitman - CEO (415) 625-0162 joyce.reitman@motionloft.com

