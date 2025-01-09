MotionPoint Acquires Key Content to Expand its Multilingual Marketing Capabilities

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MotionPoint, the global leader in website translation and localization, today announced the acquisition of Key Content, a premier multilingual content marketing agency. The acquisition enhances MotionPoint's ability to deliver enterprise-level multilingual marketing solutions that deliver unique content at scale across all markets and languages.

This strategic investment expands MotionPoint's technology and service offerings, positioning the company as a comprehensive provider of website translation, localization, and multilingual content marketing services. With the integration of Key Content, MotionPoint can now more effectively support businesses with their multilingual content strategy through enhanced service offerings such as multilingual SEO, high-authority localized content, and multilingual content creation.

"MotionPoint has long specialized in localizing websites and online portals. Now, with the integration of Key Content's marketing solutions, we are taking the next step to meet our customers' expanding needs," said Evan Kramer, CEO of MotionPoint. "This acquisition enables us to help enterprises originate expertly crafted digital content that engages audiences more effectively. It highlights our commitment to delivering InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket digital content solutions—fostering authentic connections and driving measurable business outcomes."

Gonzalo Suarez, founder of Key Content, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition. "In MotionPoint, we've found the ideal partner to elevate Key Content's impact. Together, we can offer unparalleled multilingual marketing solutions to customers worldwide." While stepping back from day-to-day operations, Gonzalo will remain an advisor to the company, with Pablo Navascués continuing as Managing Director, and reporting directly to Kramer. Pablo Navascués, is a seasoned leader in the language services industry who has been leading Key Content since 2022. Reflecting on the shared vision between the two companies, Pablo noted, "MotionPoint and Key Content share a unified perspective on the future of multilingual digital content—one that empowers customers to leverage a mix of tools and solutions tailored to their unique needs."

The acquisition aligns with MotionPoint's broader vision of redefining multilingual content marketing in the age of A.I. "As content quality becomes increasingly critical, we're focused on supporting businesses with solutions that streamline the creation of what we're calling InContent Marketing™. Our goal is to enable organizations to efficiently and effectively produce high- quality content that is InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket," said Michelle Vann, EVP of Multilingual Marketing at MotionPoint.

Richard Erickson, Partner at Lightview Capital, MotionPoint's private equity backer, added, "This partnership amplifies MotionPoint's capability to deliver enterprise-class solutions, empowering customers to achieve their multilingual marketing objectives. We're excited to support the continued growth and innovation of both companies."

By integrating Key Content's solutions, MotionPoint continues to expand its ability to support multilingual marketing strategies more broadly for enterprises.

About MotionPoint: MotionPoint specializes in website translation and multilingual marketing, empowering businesses to create, maintain, and optimize marketing messages tailored for any audience. By leveraging innovative technology and deep expertise, MotionPoint ensures that customers can effectively connect with their audiences in ways that resonate culturally and linguistically. For more information, visit www.motionpoint.com.

About Key Content: Key Content is a leading multilingual content marketing agency specializing in creating impactful digital content for global audiences. With a focus on performance, brand and reputation Key Content connects global brands to their audiences in over 80 markets. To learn more, visit www.key-content.com.

About Lightview Capital: Lightview Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led companies within the business services and tech-enabled services sectors. Lightview partners with portfolio companies to unlock growth and drive value through industry expertise and strategic support. For more information, visit www.lightviewcapital.com .

