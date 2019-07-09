Motionstrand is Honored to Have Been Named as Part of MM&M Agency 100 List

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motionstrand a digital healthcare agency, has once again gained coveted agency recognition. Earning rank among the top agencies in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and wellness industry. Motionstrand was named on the 2019 Top 100 Agency List as recognized by industry expert panelists on behalf of Medical Marketing & Media ( MM&M).This highly selective list is the result of rigorous evaluations of healthcare agency work looking at wins, losses, revenue, and examples of creative work from firms in the industry.

Last year Motionstrand was named as one of the Healthcare Agencies to Watch in 2018-2019 by MM&M stating, "Ask larger agencies who they're inclined to call when they need a digital boost, and Motionstrand is almost always among the first names they share. The agency's work on behalf of Avanir (for both Onzetra and Nuedexta) affirmed its pharma bona fides."

"It's particularly special to our team to be recognized as part of this prestigious list," said Stefan Jensen, CEO of Motionstrand. "It directly reflects our commitment to be a relentless force in driving smart, appropriate, relevant digital experiences in the health space. We win when we connect caregivers and patients with the most innovative brands and therapies available. Our commitment to positively impact health gets us excited, and we aim to continually improve and drive greater results each day."

For more information about Motionstrand visit www.motionstrand.com/health

About Motionstrand

Based in San Diego, Cali., Motionstrand is an award-winning healthcare agency creating exceptional digital experiences for life science and healthcare companies. Specializing in strategy, digital marketing, and web development services. The work of the Motionstrand team includes local, national and international brands, including Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Greenwich Biosciences, GW Pharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, San Diego Blood Bank, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Scripps, Senior Resource Group, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, and Urovant Sciences. Learn more at www.motionstrand.com/health, follow on LinkedIn, and like on Facebook.

For more information, contact Kerri Rhodes, Senior Strategist, Healthcare & Life Science, kerri@motionstrand.com.

SOURCE Motionstrand

Related Links

http://www.motionstrand.com

