Motista Adds to Executive Leadership Team with Focus on Client Services and IT

"We are thrilled to have these successful, strategic, and forward-thinking leaders join the executive team as we continue to build brand awareness and demand for Motista's emotional connection targeting solutions," said Michael Mathias, president of Motista. "Motista's predictive emotional connection intelligence enables business leaders to accelerate customer acquisition and financial growth by precisely identifying the actual people most predisposed to becoming emotionally connected with a brand. This predictive intelligence, built on proprietary data and analysis, greatly improves campaign effectiveness, ROI, and increases the lifetime value and satisfaction of customers."

With almost 20 years of client and professional services experience, Ed Kuderna will lead Motista's client services and integrated strategy relationships across all offices. Most recently, Kuderna served as Yes Lifecycle Marketing's managing director for their cross-channel marketing platform, Yesmail360i. During his tenure there, Kuderna managed a team of more than 100 people, grew client satisfaction by over 30 percent, doubled service revenue, and reduced employee turnover by more than 20 percent. Prior to this, Kuderna held senior management roles at Aprimo, DoubleClick, and Allstate. "There are some super smart and passionate people here," said Kuderna. "I'm excited to help clients apply the power of emotional connection to acquire and monetize high value customers."

Ken Rabolt is a veteran senior technology leader with over two decades of experience in marketing-related data management, data strategy development, and analytics platform development. Rabolt is charged with re-architecting and implementing a next generation data production platform to support the growth of Motista's client base. Prior to Motista, Rabolt established enterprise-class technology capabilities for The Nielsen Company. "I am excited to be joining Motista during this aggressive growth phase and driving the expansion of its technology capabilities," said Rabolt. "I'm looking forward to advancing a number of impactful initiatives while working with the rest of the talented and supportive technology team."

About Motista

Motista, the pioneer of Predictive Emotional Connection Intelligence, enables Fortune 1000 business leaders to accelerate customer and financial growth by activating Emotional Connection. Motista's intelligence boosts the predictive power of client and 3rd party data by building a proprietary big data asset that ties emotions to behavioral motivators which impact conversion. Motista's Emotional Connection Targeting solutions reach real people to significantly improve the results of marketing campaigns and customer growth strategies. Learn more at www.motista.com, info@motista.com or call 650-204-7976.

