"The new Chicago office illustrates Motista's continued pledge to invest in its market expansion," said Michael Mathias, president of Motista. "It further supports our emphasis on attracting and retaining exceptional talent as we focus on building a connected culture to best serve our clients."

Located in the historic Adlake building at 320 W. Ohio, the gateway to Chicago's lively River North neighborhood, Motista's office puts them at the pulse of the city, and is easily accessible via several commuter lines. The building offers flexible expansion options as Motista continues its hiring and development.

Building out the Chicago office comes at a time of unprecedented growth for Motista, with over a 50 percent increase in employees in the last six months. It's fueled by the drive of the founders and management team to increase the reach of Motista's groundbreaking predictive intelligence that connects emotion to profitability, giving brands a true view of their most valuable customers.

About Motista

Motista provides predictive intelligence enabling business leaders to accelerate customer and financial growth by activating the Emotional Connection to their brand. By tying big data to emotions and behaviors, Motista delivers pragmatic solutions that generate up to 100% gains in customer value for Fortune 1000 business leaders in multiple verticals, including retail, financial services, automotive, healthcare, and travel & leisure. The power of Predictive Emotional Connection Intelligence gives brands the most predictive, defined motivators that activate conversion and reach actual people. Learn more at www.motista.com, info@motista.com or call 650-204-7976.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motista-continues-growth-phase-opens-new-chicago-office-300649244.html

SOURCE Motista

Related Links

http://www.motista.com

