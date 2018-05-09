Motista Expands Executive Leadership Team to Further Increase Market Share

"In addition to recently increasing the organization by more than 50 percent to enhance the support of our current client base, these key hires will accelerate efforts as we escalate our reach in market," said Michael Mathias, president of Motista. Motista's Predictive Emotional Connection Intelligence ties connected consumer emotions to behaviors, then combines this with client and 3rd party data environments to enable activation that drives financial growth.

As an experienced sales leader, helping Fortune 500 companies optimize their marketing investments, Tom O'Sullivan brings over 25 years of sales and marketing experience to the Motista team. Based in its newly established New York Office, O'Sullivan will be responsible for managing and developing a team of seasoned customer-focused sales professionals helping establish new client relationships with brand leaders looking to tap into consumer emotionally connected decision-making process driving top-line revenue growth. Most recently, O'Sullivan served as SVP of Global Business Development at Analytic Partners, a global leader in unified market mix with integrated attribution modeling. O'Sullivan also held senior leadership positions at Realitymine, Symphony Advanced Media and Nielsen Media. "I am thrilled and honored to join Motista, the leader in Predictive Emotional Connection Intelligence, during its aggressive expansion phase," said O'Sullivan. "Motista has made sizable investments in time and money to develop a cutting-edge solution, helping brand leaders optimize all phases of their marketing budget beyond basic consumer segmentation analysis. Our proven approach, taps into consumer emotions that drive purchase decisions as well as brand loyalty."

Linda Vetter brings almost 20 years of B-to-B marketing experience to Motista. She is charged with building recognition and defining the unique business value of Predictive Emotional Connection Intelligence. Vetter's experience in developing and implementing strategic demand generation programs will foster the expansion of Motista realistic, actionable solutions to brand leaders across multiple verticals. Prior to joining Motista, Vetter led Marketing for Yes Lifecycle Marketing, a cross-channel marketing communications and analytics solutions provider, where her go-to-market efforts directly attributed to over 20 percent of all sales revenue. "I am excited to be part of the amazing Motista team," said Vetter. "It is a privilege to be able to work with the great minds behind the demonstrable results we help our clients achieve."

About Motista

Motista provides predictive intelligence enabling business leaders to accelerate customer and financial growth by activating the Emotional Connection to their brand. By tying big data to emotions and behaviors, Motista delivers pragmatic solutions that generate up to 100% gains in customer value for Fortune 1000 business leaders in multiple verticals, including retail, financial services, automotive, healthcare, and travel & leisure. The power of Predictive Emotional Connection Intelligence gives brands the most predictive, defined motivators that activate conversion and reach actual people. Learn more at www.motista.com or call 650-204-7976.

