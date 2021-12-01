Motiv and EverCharge Team Up to Optimize Fleet Charging

Both companies are committed to providing customer fleet depots with diverse and flexible power infrastructure to achieve their EV goals and commercial business requirements. "The goal is to help customers build a charging infrastructure where fleets can make use of every minute of available non-peak energy without raising the peak demand of each facility. EverCharge brings deep expertise in large-scale load management to Motiv's fleet customers," said Tim Krauskopf, CEO, Motiv. "Their SmartPower management technology has the potential to save commercial fleets hundreds of thousands of dollars over alternative methods and ensure every truck in the fleet is fully charged for work each morning."

Motiv Energy Solutions provides tailored charging infrastructure and deployment solutions designed to support customers' fleet profiles, business goals and scalability requirements. Motiv Energy's QuickStart program is a product designed to enable rapid deployment of initial EV fleets or smaller locations.

"We are excited to bring EverCharge's unique technology, load optimization and smart charging benefits to our customers as they expand their fleets," said Gary Schmidt, SVP of Sales. "Enabling faster and more efficient electricity infrastructure options helps Motiv deliver on our mission of freeing fleets from fossil fuels and drive into a sustainable future."

An expanded set of joint products is planned. Motiv will use real-time data from onboard truck telematics and load management software from the charging stations to tailor charging packages for various fleet usage needs. The goal is to provide customers a variety of pricing and optimization options based on factors including fleet profiles, geography, routing requirements, cost, facility loads and deployment approach.

"At EverCharge we seek to create the best possible end user experience," said Jason Appelbaum, CEO, EverCharge. "Expanding integration between the vehicle manufacturer and charging enables significant optimizations for customers. Our partnership will allow Motiv to work closer with their customers to reduce costs through data-driven decision-making."

To learn more about Motiv's vehicle features and mission of freeing fleets from fossil fuels, visit www.motivps.com.

To learn more about EverCharge's other charging offerings, visit EverCharge.net.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a nationwide solution provider of power-managed EV Charging equipment designed to scale EV charging as needed at the lowest possible cost. Specializing in high density parking applications.

EverCharge offers its customers an easy and efficient way to bring EV charging into their property while leveraging the existing electrical infrastructure, saving tens of thousands on unnecessary upgrades. EverCharge's SmartPower technology maximizes the number of electric vehicles that can charge at any given time and eliminates other barriers like data connectivity. Powered by EverCharge's unmatched installation expertise makes its vertically integrated approach the most cost-effective way to provide EV charging.

Founded in 2013, headquartered in Oakland, California. For more information, please visit EverCharge.net.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems delivers medium-duty class 4-6 commercial battery-electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets. Specializing in step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, Motiv is a leading provider of daily-use zero-emission vehicles for moving people and moving goods that are the "backbone of urban commerce" with 98% uptime and intense customer-driven focus. The company's solutions not only offer fleets up to 85% operations and maintenance cost savings but also provide operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company's products, services or career opportunities, please visit motivps.com.

