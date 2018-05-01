Motiv Power Systems Announces Industry-First OEM Integrated All-Electric Shuttle Bus with Champion Bus

"We are excited to be part of this program with Champion," said Kash Sethi, Director of Sales for Motiv Power Systems. "With fixed routes and high fuel costs, we've long seen the shuttle bus market as an ideal use case for the EPIC Chassis. Past deployments have borne this out and having Champion on board as an OEM marks the realization of this vision on a much larger scale."

"Both from an economic and carbon reduction standpoint, we have strong demand for clean energy alternatives to gasoline and diesel in the shuttle bus market," said David Rhode, Vice President and General Manager, of REV Bus Imlay City. "Our integration with Motiv Power Systems helps meet this demand with the proven EPIC chassis, approved by Ford through its rigorous QVM standards, to deliver the performance and reliability that our customers have come to expect from Champion."

Offering comparable performance to combustion engine powered shuttle buses, the Challenger EV is capable of meeting a wide variety of range requirements, while continuing to offer smooth, quiet operation with minimal maintenance and service needs. The total ownership cost of the Challenger EV will be below comparable fossil fueled shuttles, when factoring in the 85 percent reduction in operating cost and 66 percent reduction in maintenance cost that they represent, as well as the number of national and state subsidy programs for which it is eligible.

The launch of the Challenger EV represents an alignment of two established market leaders. Champion's Challenger series has become the benchmark by which shuttle buses are judged while Motiv's EPIC chassis has logged more than 350,000 real-world miles in Fortune 50 fleet deployments nationwide. The Challenger EVs are available for immediate purchase exclusively through Champion Bus dealers with deliveries commencing in the third quarter of 2018.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009, and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is committed to freeing fleets from their dependence on fossil fuels. EPIC (Electric Powered Intelligent Chassis) are CARB certified and available for a number of different body configurations including walk-in vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles. An EPIC offers uncompromised performance and functionality without the pollution, noise, heat, and vibration of gasoline or diesel power. Motiv is a Ford eQVM-approved provider of all-electric chassis for commercial trucks and buses and benefits from engineering insights and support from Ford to ensure safety and reliability. With more than 350,000 miles logged in Fortune 50 fleet deployments throughout North America, the EPIC family eliminates 100% of vehicle emissions, dramatically reduces operating and maintenance costs, and creates a healthier environment for riders and communities, while also reducing driver fatigue.

About Champion Bus

Champion Bus, Inc., a subsidiary of REV, manufactures small and medium sized commercial buses for public transit, paratransit, parking, airport, hotel/resort, assisted living, group tour, church and university markets. Founded in 1953, Champion Bus was the first bus manufacturer to become QVM certified by the Ford Motor Company. All bus models manufactured at the company's ISO 9001 certified facility in Imlay City, Mich. are Altoona tested, FMVSS/CMVSS compliant and have tested to U.S. and European rollover safety standards. Backed by a dependable dealer network in North America, Champion Bus provides quick delivery of replacement parts and responsive customer service and technical support. For more information, visit www.championbus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motiv-power-systems-announces-industry-first-oem-integrated-all-electric-shuttle-bus-with-champion-bus-300639635.html

SOURCE Motiv Power Systems

Related Links

http://www.motivps.com

