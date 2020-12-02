Motiv Power Systems Debuts Fifth Generation Medium-Duty Electric Chassis

Motiv's AdaptEV software offers fleets new features such as hill hold driver assist, two-hour high-speed charging using direct current fast charging (DCFC), telematics, and vehicle to grid (V2G) support capability. Software upgrades are available to fleets via seamless over the air updates. With deployments underway, Motiv is scaling its manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand.

"Falling in line with our mission to free fleets from fossil fuels, our company continues to invest in R&D to bring new technology to market that delivers exceptional results to our fleet customers," said Motiv Chairman and CEO Matt O'Leary. "Delivering reliable solutions, and continuously improving on these solutions, not only enables fleets to grow their electrification programs at a quicker rate, but also builds lasting customer relationships."

Like all Motiv-powered vehicles currently in the field, the new EPIC chassis are also Ford eQVM-approved and come with a three-year / 50 K mile powertrain warranty. The robust design and full OEM warranty provides reliable coverage for fleet operators. With proven reliability on par with internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, Motiv-powered vehicles offer fleets over 99 percent uptime and up to 85 percent operation and maintenance cost savings compared to ICE vehicles.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is a sustainable technology company delivering EV solutions for medium-duty trucks and buses. Its commitment to freeing fleets from fossil fuels provides fleets a seamless pathway to electrification. Motiv's proven EV technology is Ford eQVM-approved, CARB-certified, uses high-performance BMW batteries and is available for many configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles. Motiv has over 100 vehicles on the road, operating at over 99 percent uptime, and more than one million miles logged among several of the largest fleets in North America. Motiv's adaptable technology solutions offer fleets up to 85 percent operation and maintenance cost savings and provide operators with a healthier, smoother, and quieter driving experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information and career opportunities, please visit www.motivps.com.



Media Contact for Motiv:

Joanna Hamblin

Sr. Marketing Manager

Motiv Power Systems

[email protected]

(650) 204-9099



Technica Communications

Sarah Malpeli

(408) 806-9626 ext. 6840

[email protected]

SOURCE Motiv Power Systems

