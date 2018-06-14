Motiv Power Systems EPIC All-Electric Chassis Eliminating Diesel Fuel Costs and Idling for Winnebago-Based Mobile Outreach Vehicles

"Diesel exhaust emissions while idling remains a pervasive problem for mobile outreach vehicles aimed at serving communities, especially for our most vulnerable populations like children and medical patients," said Jim Castelaz, founder and CEO Motiv Power Systems. "It's quite common for these vehicles to spend eight hours idling, in addition to running diesel generators, in order to provide the power needed to run electrical equipment and climate controls. An all-electric vehicle provides clean, silent, and vibration free energy to power on board equipment."

All-Electric Mobile Blood Bank

Typically, mobile medical units powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), like mobile blood banks, spend eight gallons a day idling to provide services in the community. Given an average use cycle, an all-electric version can save up to roughly 34,000 gallons of diesel over the expected 10-year life of the vehicle - along with the associated tailpipe emissions. Currently, California is offering incentive savings of $110,000 per vehicle.

The demonstration eBloodmobile, built in partnership with Winnebago Industries, is the first production model of its kind. Similar to ICE mobile donation units (when equipped for deployment) it will feature four patient beds, two interview rooms, a small waiting area, and a small recovery area (commonly called the canteen). In terms of range, the eBloodmobile is designed to hold enough charge for eight hours of service plus round-trip travel to and from its home facility. This equates to approximately 75-125 miles of range. The eBloodmobile is capable of charging to half its full capacity in as little as two hours and 75 percent of capacity in just four hours.

This summer, the eBloodmobile is touring California on a roadshow to illustrate its zero-emission features directly to the state's medical and public services community. The first stop will be in the East Los Angeles town of Commerce, CA at the Wesley Health Centers - JWCH Institute on June 15th from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. where demonstration drives will be offered. Future stops for the roadshow include locations in both northern and southern California including downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Francisco and other locations.

Motiv and Winnebago plan to offer production models that can be adopted throughout the country.

Rethinking the Classic Bookmobile

Meanwhile, Motiv has also supported the Oakland Public Library to improve educational access for youth in underserved communities with the first all-electric multi-purpose bookmobile. Featuring side panels that open outward the truck expands to 31-feet long and 14.5-feet wide to create an atmosphere of an outdoor living room for the community. The Motiv EPIC powered bookmobile offers books, opportunities to work on laptops and tablets, electronic charging stations, WiFi hot sports, shade umbrellas, portable seating, and more. Currently in active service, the Oakland MOVe made its debut at the First Friday event at Oakland's City Hall on May 11th at a formal ribbon cutting ceremony with Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaff.

"Our library staff and our whole community is so excited that this bookmobile is delivering a whole new type of environmental stewardship in our community. Not only is this an electric vehicle, but it is one that will carry books and information to get kids excited about why it is important that we use electric vehicles, and why cities like Oakland should be changing over our fleets and putting in more charging stations so that everyone can drive EVs," said Oakland City Mayor Libby Schaff. "This vehicle is part of how we will achieve our goal of how to be diesel free by 2033."

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009, and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is committed to freeing fleets from their dependence on fossil fuels. EPIC (Electric Powered Intelligent Chassis) are CARB certified, GSA approved, and available for many configurations including walk-in vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles. An EPIC offers uncompromised performance and functionality without the pollution, noise, heat, and vibration of gasoline or diesel power. Motiv is a Ford eQVM-approved provider of all-electric chassis for commercial trucks and buses and benefits from engineering insights and support from Ford to ensure safety and reliability. With more than 350,000 miles logged in Fortune 50 fleet deployments throughout North America, the EPIC family eliminates 100% of vehicle emissions, dramatically reduces operating and maintenance costs, and creates a healthier environment for riders and communities, while also reducing driver fatigue.

