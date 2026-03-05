RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiv8AI, a behavioral intelligence company focused on applying psychology to digital financial services, has been featured in FinTech Futures for its perspective on restoring human understanding to modern banking through AI.

In the article, titled "Using AI to Put the Human Back into Banking," Motiv8AI outlines a shift in how financial institutions approach artificial intelligence — moving beyond automation and transaction optimization toward a deeper psychological understanding of end users.

Motiv8AI Featured in FinTech Futures for Introducing a Human-Centered Approach to AI in Banking

While digital transformation has increased access and efficiency across financial services, it has also reduced the human intuition once present in local branches. Motiv8AI's Relationship Intelligence Layer aims to bridge that gap by learning how individuals think, decide, and respond in financial moments — and enabling institutions to communicate in a way that feels more human, timely, and aligned.

"We believe the future of AI in finance is not better automation, but better judgment," said Boaz Jacobi, CEO of Motiv8AI. "Understanding what drives people — their motivations, hesitations, and readiness — allows organizations to engage in a way that builds trust rather than friction."

By combining psychological insight with AI at scale, Motiv8AI enables companies to transform digital interactions into relationship-driven engagement — helping users feel understood while allowing institutions to operate more precisely and responsibly.

The full feature is available at:

https://www.fintechfutures.com/ai-in-fintech/using-ai-to-put-the-human-back-into-banking

About Motiv8AI

Motiv8AI applies behavioral science and artificial intelligence to help organizations understand the human drivers behind customer decisions. Its Relationship Intelligence Layer (RIL) enables more precise, human-centered engagement at scale across digital environments.

Website: https://www.motiv8ai.com

Contact

Sales

Motiv8AI

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927135/Motiv8AI_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Motiv8AI