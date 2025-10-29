Motiva - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2025

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

On July 04, 2025, the Amendment at SPVias was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term by 73 days; On August 01, 2025, the Company signed an amendment to modernize the Motiva Pantanal contract; On September 26, 2025, the Amendment at ViaQuatro was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term by 20 years; Cash OPEX/Adjusted Net Revenue LTM was 38.3% in 3Q25.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(R$ M) 3Q24 3Q25 Var. % 9M24 9M25 Var. % Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹ 3,782 3,957 4.6 % 10,748 11,249 4.7 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹ 2,190 2,547 16.3 % 6,265 6,997 11.7 % Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads 1,621 1,979 22.1 % 4,653 5,222 12.2 % Adjusted EBITDA - Railways 571 588 3.0 % 1,561 1,751 12.2 % Adjusted EBITDA - Airports 274 314 14.6 % 793 912 15.0 % Adjusted EBITDA - Others (276) (334) 21.0 % (742) (888) 19.7 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 57.9 % 64.4 % 6.5 p.p. 58.3 % 62.2 % 3.9 p.p. Adjusted Net Income¹ 560 683 22.0 % 1,420 1,620 14.1 % ROE3 11.4 % 18.0 % 6.6 p.p. 11.4 % 18.0 % 6.6 p.p. ROIC3 6.6 % 11.0 % 4.3 p.p. 6.6 % 11.0 % 4.3 p.p. Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x) 3.1 3.6 0.5 3.1 3.6 0.5 Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million) 314.0 283.6 -9.7 % 909.6 840.5 -7.6 % Railways - Passengers Transported (million) 193.6 194.7 0.5 % 560.6 564.9 0.8 % Airports - Boarded Passengers (million) 4 10.4 11.0 5.8 % 29.4 31.6 7.6 % CAPEX 5 2,101 2,334 11.1 % 4,982 5,471 9.8 %

1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26).

2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.

3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).

4. As of 1Q25, all operational data for the airport business contained in this Release will be presented as total passengers versus boarded passengers (which only considers passengers that generate revenue).

5. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

October 30, 2025

10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link:

https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hrypxotYSGqDOk9ylPT7-A?_x_zm_rtaid=DyNcTlWbSLyyM66J4OjpQw.1760556932535.74e3045bbe8b4d46bf3bb0ecb92ecb78&_x_zm_rhtaid=342#/registration

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

