Motiva Announces Commercial Team Reorganization and Executive Appointments

Colleen Murphy-Smith Has Been Named Executive Vice President, Marketing & Sales

In her new role, Murphy-Smith will join Motiva's Executive Leadership team and oversee its branded and unbranded fuel sales across more than 4,000 retail stations throughout Texas, the Southeast, and the Mid-Atlantic. She will also oversee the continued expansion of Motiva's base oils business as part of the Aramco Base Oils Alliance.

With more than 30 years of experience in retail strategy, fuel sales, marketing, and base oils at Motiva and Shell, Murphy-Smith brings deep industry expertise and proven leadership to this role. Since joining Motiva in 2009, she has held multiple senior-level roles, including Marketing General Manager, Base Oils Director, Vice President of Product Sales, and most recently, Vice President of Fuel Sales & Marketing.

"Colleen's leadership and customer-first approach have been key to advancing Motiva's marketing strategy and strengthening our position as a leading fuel and base oils supplier in North America," said Jeff Rinker, President & CEO of Motiva. "Her strategic vision and proven track record in driving growth across our core businesses make her the ideal leader to guide our Marketing & Sales organization into its next chapter."

Ryan Hodgkinson Named Executive Vice President, Commercial

Also joining Motiva's Executive Leadership team, Ryan Hodgkinson will oversee Joint Venture Management, Manufacturing Optimization, and Corporate Development & Strategy. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing strategic partnerships, optimizing manufacturing performance, and shaping the company's approach to corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and enterprise-wide strategy.

Hodgkinson is returning to Motiva after serving as Managing Director at Aramco Trading Americas, where he led regional strategy and commercial operations. With more than 22 years of experience in the global energy industry, Hodgkinson's career spans leadership roles in strategy, business development, finance, and risk. His deep expertise and proven track record in driving commercial transformation make him uniquely qualified to lead Motiva's evolving Commercial organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan back to Motiva," said Rinker. "His strategic vision and industry experience will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our commercial capabilities and position Motiva for long-term success."

About Motiva

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products throughout the Americas. The company's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex in Port Arthur, TX, is comprised of North America's largest refinery with a total throughput of 720,000 barrels per day, the largest base oil plant in the Western Hemisphere, and an integrated chemical plant. Under exclusive long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's commercial operations supply more than 12 billion gallons of products to customers annually. Motiva is wholly owned by Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies.

