Motivate Moms, LLC Empowers and Uplifts Parents

CHICAGO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivate Moms, LLC is helping schools increase family engagement, one parent at a time. On June 4, 2018, the new business concluded its first year in operation as the most successful of over 60 programs in Calumet Public School District 132.

Pamela Whitt, Author and founder of Motivate Moms, LLC

Pamela Whitt is an author, motivational speaker and native of Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. Her goal is to help find positive solutions to the issues that exist in urban communities. After recognizing the lack of parent engagement as a part of these solutions, she created Motivate Moms during the summer of 2017. Motivate Moms offers coaching, keynote speaking and workshop opportunities for individuals or organizations. She uses what she calls her "PhD in parenting" to implement a program that teaches parents, grandparents and guardians best parent practices to promote academic and social success. In under one year, she has dramatically increased the parent participation in School District 132 and sees a regular monthly attendance of up to 600 parents, grandparents and other caretakers, the most parent engagement the district has ever seen.

"I want to be a part of the solution instead of talking about what should be done. There isn't a perfect way to raise children but you have to use your village—your community, schools, family and friends."

Whitt's book "Raising SAFE Kids: 7 Strategies to Raising Safe, Affluent, Fearless, Empowered Kids" was the blueprint for Motivate Moms. The 2017 book chronicles Pamela's parenting journey and encourages parents to empower themselves and their children in order to reach their full potential. "Raising SAFE Kids" is the first volume in a series of other books that Whitt plans to write.

Psychologist and executive coach Dr. Betty Orlandino, PhD and Chelsea C. Hayes, SPHR, CEO & Principal Consultant of The Coaching Factory are among many professionals who have positively reviewed "Raising SAFE Kids".

About Motivate Moms, LLC

Motivate Moms, LLC is all about inspiring, motivating and empowering you, your life and your parenting experience. Motivate Moms, LLC was founded by author, speaker and trainer Pamela Whitt. Motivate Moms, LLC is a proud state-certified vendor, having certification from the State of Illinois Central Management Services.

CONTACT:

Pamela Hutchins

197595@email4pr.com

218-MOM-TALK

www.motivatemoms.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motivate-moms-llc-empowers-and-uplifts-parents-300671071.html

SOURCE Motivate Moms, LLC