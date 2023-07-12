Motivation Excellence Awarded Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation Five Years Running!

News provided by

Motivation Excellence, Inc.

12 Jul, 2023, 07:45 ET

 CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Motivation Excellence, a performance improvement incentive company headquartered near Chicago, is thrilled to accept the 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation designation!

"We work diligently as a company to show respect to our employees and foster an environment of collaboration and trust. It's always a work in progress as we continually strive to be even better," said David Jobes, CEO and President of Motivation Excellence.

Continue Reading
Motivation Excellence group photo from the summer of 2023.
Motivation Excellence group photo from the summer of 2023.
Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation logo.
Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation logo.

The National Association for Business Resources awards the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® honors. More than 1,300 companies applied for this latest class of winners, with 195 companies earning the designation based on a number of key measures relative to other national recognized winners. Applications are assessed by an independent research group.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

Motivation Excellence is a multi-year winner for the local Chicago Best and Brightest award as well. In 2022, the company acquired another incentive travel firm in Michigan. The leadership team is happy to accept local Best and Brightest honors for their Traverse City location this year too.

"Our motivation for being the best employer we can be is based on our mission to Inspire Extraordinary Performance. When our team feels secure, heard, and respected, it absolutely transfers over to how they deal with our clients and their participants," Jobes adds.

Motivation Excellence uses performance tracking technology, aspirational rewards and white glove service for clients looking to improve sales, relationships and mindshare. Reward options include wow-worthy group travel experiences, access to thousands of merchandise selections and special event tickets, and a highly personalized Concierge Shopper service.

Contact: Sky Capriolo, [email protected]com

SOURCE Motivation Excellence, Inc.

Also from this source

Motivation Excellence Wins Prestigious SITE Crystal Award Two Years in a Row

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.