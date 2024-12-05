Motivation Excellence Launches New Website; Introduces Incentives Philosophy DRIVE

News provided byMotivation Excellence, Inc.
Dec 05, 2024, 13:31 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance improvement agency, Motivation Excellence, just launched a new website highlighting their group travel, incentives, meetings and events solutions. The website is designed for both experienced users and those new to implementing B2B incentives and loyalty initiatives to Inspire Extraordinary Performance. The team at Motivation Excellence encourages business leaders in all verticals to explore their offerings and reach out for a consultation via the new website.
"Our new website does a great job of explaining why incentives, meetings and events are meaningful and how Motivation Excellence partners with our clients to bring them to life," says Bob Graham, Co-CEO and Co-President.
The main tabs are divided to focus on three categories of offerings:
- Group travel programs
- B2B loyalty events
- Global meetings
- Inspire, their proprietary travel technology
- Incentive solutions
- Loyalty programs
- Award point programs
- Wide ranging personalized reward options
Performance Management & Tracking
- Custom performance tracking websites
- Rule structure consulting
- Marketing support
- And DRIVE, their philosophy for successful programs
Each letter of DRIVE stands for an important element when building an impactful incentive, meeting or event. Data, Rewards, Intelligence, Value and Engagement work together to accelerate results.
"Often, through our data analysis and program metrics, we are able to provide valuable business intelligence companies didn't know they were missing. This is laid out with DRIVE," says Graham.
This website launch and announcement of DRIVE comes as Motivation Excellence gets set to celebrate 40 years in the industry in 2025.
Contact:
Sky Z. Capriolo
[email protected]
847 275-3931
SOURCE Motivation Excellence, Inc.
