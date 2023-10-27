Motivation Meets Safety: Rony Jabour's 15-Year Journey of Transformative Impact

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the competitive realm of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in the United States, Rony Jabour stands out. As he celebrates 15 distinguished years as an Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Trainer, he is also being recognized for his monumental contributions at the National Safety Conference, particularly for training an impressive 40,000 workers in EHS within the US.

The 2023 NSC Congress in New Orleans marks a significant moment in safety professional collaboration. As 15,000 safety experts gather, the event solidifies its reputation as the world's leading EHS event, promising enlightening seminars and educational sessions.

Jabour's Philosophy:

"I am not just a safety trainer; I am a motivator," reflects Rony Jabour. "My mission goes beyond mere instruction on safety protocols—it's to inspire and motivate workers to prioritize safety." This approach has resonated deeply with safety professionals worldwide.

Jabour's academic accomplishments further underline his authority in the field. With dual master's certificates from the University of Texas in EHS and from Harvard in Leadership & Management, he has left a mark that goes beyond academia. His notable speech at Harvard University in 2012 and his address to the US Department of Labor in 2015 showcase his influence. Further testament to his contributions, Jabour was nominated as one of the top 100 leaders in education in 2021 in Las Vegas at the Global Forum for Education.

Jabour, known for his dynamic training style, has rightfully earned a spot among the U.S. NSC's 'Rising Star of Safety 40 under 40'. Regarding the NSC Safety Congress, he expressed, "Being a part of such a significant event every year is nothing short of exhilarating."

Beyond traditional platforms, Jabour, as the driving force behind United Safety Net, is shaping the future of global safety. Fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, he serves as an ambassador for safety on a global scale.

This year's Congress is not just a gathering of EHS experts; it's a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of leaders like Jabour.

About Rony Jabour:

A towering figure in the global occupational safety arena, Rony Jabour has been instrumental in reshaping safety practices not just in the US but worldwide.

