Motivational Artist Billy Alsbrooks Partners Up With Global Filmz's Award Winning Producer for the Blessed & Unstoppable Documentary

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blessed Factory has partnered with Think Global Media / Global Filmz' Award Winning Producer Nathan Taupez Scinto to produce a full-length documentary on the powerful testimony of Motivational Artist Dr. Billy Alsbrooks and his Worldwide Blessed and Unstoppable Movement. The Blessed Factory is extremely thrilled and excited to work with such a world-renowned film company to capture this legacy piece.

Nathan Taupez Scinto is an Award-Winning Film Producer for Think Global Media / Global Filmz based out of Miami / NYC. Nathan has various projects circulated the international film festival circuit winning various awards along the way for Best Feature Film Documentary/Best Short Films in London, Cannes, Paris, Hollywood, Rome, Milan, Rome, NYC, and LA. Motivational Artist Dr. Billy Alsbrooks Jr. is one of the most sought-after speakers in the world. His charismatic booming voice, profound delivery, and thought-provoking words shake the foundation of every venue which he speaks. Billy is an award-winning poet, former billboard charting music artist, and author of the top selling book "Blessed and Unstoppable."

The documentary is titled, "Billy Alsbrooks: Blessed and Unstoppable." The documentary launched in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday September 29th, 2022. The production team will be following Billy Alsbrooks while on his tour through multiple states/countries over the next 6-9 months. The goal is to capture Billy naturally in his many different elements of writing poetry, recording motivational albums, documenting him during his personal development coaching as well as speaking live on his world tour.

Additionally, Think Global Media plans to capture interviews with those who have been a part of Dr. Billy Alsbrooks inspiring life story. The world has heard his powerful life changing voice for years. Now, they plan to pull back the curtain to let you see where the fire came from and why it burns so brightly in this Global Influencer.

The Blessed Factory and Global Filmz are currently involved in major negotiations with several global streaming outlets to release this film. There is massive interest in the exclusive rights to Billy Albrooks Autobiography. As soon as The Blessed Factory finalizes the deal with a distribution company that they believe shares the same vision, an announcement will be made. Until then, the team will be laser focused on the process of producing an entertaining, inspiring, and impactful film that carries the Blessed and Unstoppable Movement one step closer to Billy's goal of impacting one billion people. The film is set to be released in late spring/early summer of 2023.

If Dr. Billy Alsbrooks has impacted your life in some way and you would like to be interviewed for this film, please contact us at: [email protected] or visit https://linktr.ee/billyalsbrooks.

Media Contact:

Nathan Scinto

888.653.2688

[email protected]

SOURCE Think Global Media Group LLC